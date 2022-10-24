ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah.  When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Defense for accused Stockton serial killer seeks gag order

A judge in Stockton is expected to decide today whether to impose a gag order on the case of an alleged serial killer. Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with murdering three men in Stockton this year. Authorities have also said he is suspected of killing two other people in...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge denies gag order in Stockton serial killer trial

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge denied a gag order Tuesday morning that was requested by the attorney of a man suspected of alleged serial killings in Stockton.Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.Police alleged that Brownlee was wearing dark clothing, a mask around his neck and carrying a firearm.Brownlee's public defender, Allison Nobert, told a judge Monday that she had filed for a protective order against pretrial...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Fairfield School Resource Officer Arrests Student With Firearm on Campus

On Tuesday, a Fairfield Police School Resource Officer (SRO) arrested a male student with a weapon on campus. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 2:52 pm, Officer Lewis, a School Resource Officer assigned to Armijo High School, learned of an ongoing issue between two male students (both minors), in which one student threatened to physically harm the other. A school administrator escorted the student who made the threatening remarks to the main office and, based upon information that he was in possession of a firearm, a search of his backpack was conducted.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement.  Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case

Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
sfbayview.com

After failed psych exams, 47 Alameda County deputy sheriffs hired are now under investigation

News broke nationwide on Sept. 27 that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stripped 47 deputies, 10% of the force, of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams in the wake of a double homicide, allegedly committed by a former deputy. Although all deputies under investigation are still on the payroll, they have been placed on administrative leave.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say

CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy