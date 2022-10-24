Read full article on original website
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
What has happened since the Stockton Serial Killings suspect was arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been 10 days since Wesley Brownlee was arrested by law enforcement as the sole suspect in a series of shootings that killed six people and injured another. The Stockton Police Department announced on Oct. 15 that Brownlee was arrested that morning at 2 a.m. in the area of Village […]
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
KTVU FOX 2
Defense for accused Stockton serial killer seeks gag order
A judge in Stockton is expected to decide today whether to impose a gag order on the case of an alleged serial killer. Wesley Brownlee, 43, has been charged with murdering three men in Stockton this year. Authorities have also said he is suspected of killing two other people in...
KCRA.com
1 arrested for assaulting man who was later killed during Grant High School football game, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday and is accused of assaulting the victim who waskilled near a Grant High School football game on Friday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified. Authorities said...
Judge denies gag order in Stockton serial killer trial
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge denied a gag order Tuesday morning that was requested by the attorney of a man suspected of alleged serial killings in Stockton.Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.Police alleged that Brownlee was wearing dark clothing, a mask around his neck and carrying a firearm.Brownlee's public defender, Allison Nobert, told a judge Monday that she had filed for a protective order against pretrial...
eastcountytoday.net
Fairfield School Resource Officer Arrests Student With Firearm on Campus
On Tuesday, a Fairfield Police School Resource Officer (SRO) arrested a male student with a weapon on campus. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at around 2:52 pm, Officer Lewis, a School Resource Officer assigned to Armijo High School, learned of an ongoing issue between two male students (both minors), in which one student threatened to physically harm the other. A school administrator escorted the student who made the threatening remarks to the main office and, based upon information that he was in possession of a firearm, a search of his backpack was conducted.
Woman found dead and burned on Antioch trail identified; 2 people of interest arrested
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman's whose body was found burned on a trail last week and announced the arrests of two people of interest in connection with her death.The Antioch Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon that the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office positively identified the female victim as 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman based on her dental records. "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this tragic and unfortunate incident," police said in their statement. Police said the body was found on Oct. 17 at about...
KCRA.com
‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case
Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
KCRA.com
Man accused of arson in a string of dumpster, vegetation fires in Stanislaus County
A Hughson man has been accused of starting at least nine fires in Stanislaus County. Kevin Stalnacker, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fires, which were set in trash cans, dumpsters and piles of oleander, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The fires happened between Oct....
KCRA.com
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
sfbayview.com
After failed psych exams, 47 Alameda County deputy sheriffs hired are now under investigation
News broke nationwide on Sept. 27 that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department stripped 47 deputies, 10% of the force, of their guns and arrest powers because they failed psychological exams in the wake of a double homicide, allegedly committed by a former deputy. Although all deputies under investigation are still on the payroll, they have been placed on administrative leave.
KTVU FOX 2
Drive-by shooting in Concord appears gang-related, police say
CONCORD, Calif. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Concord Sunday night. According to Concord police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Haller Court. Authorities said two victims were injured and hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation into the shooting revealed it was...
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
KSBW.com
A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanislaus County sent no one to ICE last year, but not for lack of trying
One summer night in 1994, Salesh Prasad got angry. He believed Thomas Ortiz had broken his car windows, so in a heated argument, Prasad shot Ortiz twice in the back of the head outside a market in Modesto. The judge sentenced Prasad to a minimum of 20 years in state prison.
