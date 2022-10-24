ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHP: Riderless tractor struck, killed Kansas man

CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Saturday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a driverless Alis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevy 1500 and a pedestrian identified as 73-year-old Joseph M. Carlson of Cherokee, Kansas, at 2715 NW Liberty Road.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
