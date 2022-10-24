Read full article on original website
Man holding canoe thrown from pickup bed onto Kan. highway
LABETTE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Landon S. Myers, 42, Youngsville, Louisiana, was eastbound on U.S. 400 nine miles west of Parsons. Max Myers, 32, Youngsville, Louisiana, was...
KHP: Riderless tractor struck, killed Kansas man
CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Saturday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a driverless Alis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevy 1500 and a pedestrian identified as 73-year-old Joseph M. Carlson of Cherokee, Kansas, at 2715 NW Liberty Road.
