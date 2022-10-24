ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Almira Elementary School fights ‘shade pages’ by teaching proper social media use: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The student decided to take his Instagram page down. It was an Almira Elementary School “shade page,” where students posted pictures and spewed negative comments about their peers. The student, who was in the fifth grade at the time, spoke with Principal Jim Greene about the page, as Mr. Greene urged him to think about the page’s impact. After talking with Mr. Greene, the student decided to remove his page because he realized how hurtful it was for other students and their families.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Skulls and celebrations: this Saturday, Día de Muertos is back in Cleveland

For years, Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebration, traveled around Cleveland in search of a home. Sometimes, the festival didn’t happen at all – an emptiness recalled by recent pandemic interruptions. Now, Día is back: On October 29, the celebration of life, remembrance, and the rich traditions of Latin America returns to Cleveland Public Theater, the celebration’s home since 2008.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron bans conversion therapy for minors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday. According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights teachers ratify agreement to increase wages, safety within school district

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association said they ratified a tentative agreement with the city’s school district. The teachers’ union released the following statement about the ratification:. “This agreement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, and...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 die in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Haunted History Is on Tap at the Cleveland History Center

Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH

