If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
Cleveland voters need to send a resounding ‘no’ to anti-gun-reform politicians Nov. 8: Jenny Spencer
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland City Council spent nearly 10 hours deliberating a piece of legislation this month regarding technology known as ShotSpotter. The California-based ShotSpotter Inc. has made a name for itself selling its proprietary technology to cities grappling with the gun violence epidemic. I do not feel unsafe in my...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
Cleveland police dropped the ball, but a research project is catching rapists anyway: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Over seven years, nearly 15,000 suspects and offenders in Cuyahoga County should have been swabbed for DNA by criminal justice authorities but were not. We’re talking about missed opportunities to solve cold cases, including murders and rapes, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris...
Almira Elementary School fights ‘shade pages’ by teaching proper social media use: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The student decided to take his Instagram page down. It was an Almira Elementary School “shade page,” where students posted pictures and spewed negative comments about their peers. The student, who was in the fifth grade at the time, spoke with Principal Jim Greene about the page, as Mr. Greene urged him to think about the page’s impact. After talking with Mr. Greene, the student decided to remove his page because he realized how hurtful it was for other students and their families.
thelandcle.org
Skulls and celebrations: this Saturday, Día de Muertos is back in Cleveland
For years, Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebration, traveled around Cleveland in search of a home. Sometimes, the festival didn’t happen at all – an emptiness recalled by recent pandemic interruptions. Now, Día is back: On October 29, the celebration of life, remembrance, and the rich traditions of Latin America returns to Cleveland Public Theater, the celebration’s home since 2008.
cleveland19.com
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As election day approaches next month, Cuyahoga County is still cleaning up one mess from the last election. Two men pleaded guilty Monday to sending out illegal robocalls to Ohioans ahead of the 2020 election. Jack Burkman is from Virginia, and Jacob Wohl is from California.
cleveland19.com
Akron bans conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday. According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights teachers ratify agreement to increase wages, safety within school district
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association said they ratified a tentative agreement with the city’s school district. The teachers’ union released the following statement about the ratification:. “This agreement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, and...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb submits 10 candidates for community police commission
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is getting closer to having its community police commission up and running. During Monday's city council meeting, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb's 10 selections for the 13-member commission were announced. Bibb's picks must go before the council's Mayor's Appointment Committee before being voted on by the full council.
cleveland19.com
2 die in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters found the bodies of the couple inside a bedroom after a fire at their home in the 600 block of Carpenter Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. When...
coolcleveland.com
Haunted History Is on Tap at the Cleveland History Center
Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman plead guilty to felony for 2020 election robocalls targeting Cleveland voters
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two right-wing conspiracy theorists who placed thousands of robocalls with false information to largely minority and Democratic voters in Cleveland in the months before the November 2020 election pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
cleveland19.com
Opening arguments in trial for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening arguments are scheduled to be heard Wednesday in the trial for the 30-year-old man accused in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson. Robert Shepard was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on the charges of...
