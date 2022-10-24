Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.

