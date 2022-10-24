Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Zverev and Medvedev first two players announced for prominent event in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are the first two players that were announced for the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that will take place from December 8th until 10th in Saudi Arabia. The event will be played in a special arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah and $3...
ESPN
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff 1st 2 U.S. women in top 4 since '10
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the...
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula accomplish ranking feat previously held by Venus and Serena Williams
Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already been the two highest-ranked American players in the WTA rankings for some time. This week, they took it a step further, with both entering the Top 4, making it the first time since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2010 that two American women are ranked inside the Top 4.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
FOX Sports
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
Jessica Pegula rises to No. 3 in WTA rankings
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women both in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the biggest title of her career at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. […]
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime faces strong competition as bid for last ATP Finals spot heats up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
BBC
Guadalajara Open: Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1,000 title with victory over Maria Sakkari
Jessica Pegula won her first WTA 1,000 title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open. American Pegula needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 win over her Greek opponent, and as a result rises to number three in the world rankings. The 28-year-old...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals 2022: Dates, prize money, format and everything you need to know
The 2022 Hologic WTA Tour season concludes next week with the tour's crown jewel, the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. The top eight singles players and doubles teams of the season will go head-to-head to crown the best of the best. Here's what you need to know as the...
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions" - Pegula after winning biggest trophy of her career
Jessica Pegula easily overpowered Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 in the Guadalajara Open final to win her maiden WTA 1000 trophy. The American has played in one WTA 1000 final before this one but lost that one to Jabeur in Madrid. A stellar season would not be complete without her getting one of those and she proved best this week beating an impressive list of players that started against Rybakina, a match where she saved match points.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients
Dominic Thiem has received a wild card for the Paris Masters but he'll need to go through qualifying as the main draw wild cards went to other players. Thiem is still ranked outside of the top 100 which means he needed a wild card to be able to play in Paris. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a main draw wild card but he did get the qualifying wild card which should be doable for him considering the level he's playing at right now.
tennisuptodate.com
Clijsters wins Luxembourg legends event including Hingis, Jankovic, Radwanska, Bertens and Hantuchova
The Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters proved quite the success with Kim Clijsters winning the 8-player event and claiming the Jana Novotna Trophy. The WTA event in Luxembourg was one of the most popular events in the WTA calendars with many great players playing there over the years. The list of champions is quite impressive and includes names like Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, Elena Dementieva, Victoria Azarenka, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki and Kim Clijsters who won five times.
Cameron Norrie battles back to progress in Austria
British number one Cameron Norrie saw off Argentinian Pedro Cachin in three sets in the first round of the Erste Bank Open.Seventh seed Norrie is still in the running to qualify for the ATP Finals but needs a deep run in Vienna to boost his chances of making next month’s season-ending tournament.The world number 13 had to fight back from a set down to beat lucky loser Cachin 3-6 6-2 7-6 (1) in over two hours at Wiener Stadthalle.Yes He Cam! 💪@cam_norrie defeats Pedro Cachin 3-6 6-2 7-6 to advance in Vienna!@ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/ViQCMPiP9r— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 25,...
tennisuptodate.com
Daniil Medvedev makes winning start in Vienna
Daniil Medvedev made a winning start in Vienna beating Nikoloz Basilashvili easily in two sets 6-2 6-2. Medvedev last played in Astana in Kazakhstan losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. The loss came in a match that was really good and where he played really well. A pulled muscle forced him to retire before the start of the final set and he hasn't played since.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev to begin preparation for comeback with trip to Saudi Arabia with Medvedev for Diriyah Tennis Cup
Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev confirm participation at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that will run in the second week of December. Tennis used to have an offseason but not anymore because most tennis players make their way to the Middle East in December which used to be the offseason. The reason they go there isn't just to prepare for the Australian in outdoor conditions but also take part in several tennis exhibitions.
tennismajors.com
Stan with a plan – Wawrinka scores stunner over Ruud in Basel
He may be 37, but there is still plenty of life left in Stan Wawrinka’s game. The Swiss put his talents on display on Tuesday in Basel, taking down second-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 for his biggest win by ranking since he upset world No 1 Novak Djokovic over three years ago, at the 2019 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz survives brutal clash with Nishioka to keep Turin hopes alive
Taylor Fritz is in desperate need of points and he barely missed out on Turin barely escaping Nishioka in three 6-7(4) 7-6(9) 6-3. Two hours and 45 minutes was the length of the match that saw Fritz move past Nishioka. The American did not expect such a tricky task but he was fairly fortunate to see himself move on. Turin is not far away and to be there, Fritz needs a strong finish to the season as Auger-Aliassime went back-to-back in Gijon and Antwerp solidifying his case.
Comments / 0