Dominic Thiem has received a wild card for the Paris Masters but he'll need to go through qualifying as the main draw wild cards went to other players. Thiem is still ranked outside of the top 100 which means he needed a wild card to be able to play in Paris. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a main draw wild card but he did get the qualifying wild card which should be doable for him considering the level he's playing at right now.

6 HOURS AGO