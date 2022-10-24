SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.

