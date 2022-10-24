ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antelope Driver Causes Head-On Collision

Head-On Collision on Roseville Road Caused by Alleged Stolen Vehicle Driver. A driver in a stolen vehicle driving at high speed caused a head-on collision with injuries after crashing into a home in Antelope on October 24. The accident occurred along Roseville Road near the intersection of Whyte Road shortly after 9:00 a.m. A call had come into the Roseville Police Department about a vehicle that had been stolen.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Intersection Crash in Antelope Results in Major Injury

Two-Vehicle Crash on Antelope Road Injures Motorcyclist. A major injury occurred at an Antelope intersection crash on October 20. The accident happened at the Antelope Road intersection with Roseville Road around 10:44 a.m. between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was towed from the scene. Motorcyclist Suffers Major...
ANTELOPE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Wrong-Way Collision Near Placerville Results in Injuries

A wrong-way collision near Placerville on October 23 caused minor injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near the Broadway exit, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, at around 8:00 p.m. A sedan and pickup were involved in the crash. Authorities Determine Cause of Wrong-Way Collision. The...
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Napa County Hospitalizes Two People

Two People Injured in Highway 29 Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Napa County near Yountville on October 21 caused the hospitalization of two people. The accident happened on Highway 29 northbound near Hoffman Lane around 9:05 p.m. One of the people involved in the collision suffered major injuries, and two were transported to a hospital.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man escapes collision with train in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Injury Accident Occurs Near Rancho Murieta

A motorcycle injury accident occurred on October 20 south of Rancho Murieta. The injury was reported around 8:18 a.m. along Meiss Road, according to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider reportedly fell off his motorcycle after hitting a speed bump. Injured Rider Transported to Hospital.
RANCHO MURIETA, CA
ABC10

4 hospitalized after head-on crash involving stolen vehicle in Antelope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after two-vehicle accident in Antelope. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened near the intersection of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a Roseville police officer saw a black truck possibly matching the description of a stolen...
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah.  When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy