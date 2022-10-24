Read full article on original website
Antelope Driver Causes Head-On Collision
Head-On Collision on Roseville Road Caused by Alleged Stolen Vehicle Driver. A driver in a stolen vehicle driving at high speed caused a head-on collision with injuries after crashing into a home in Antelope on October 24. The accident occurred along Roseville Road near the intersection of Whyte Road shortly after 9:00 a.m. A call had come into the Roseville Police Department about a vehicle that had been stolen.
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
Intersection Crash in Antelope Results in Major Injury
Two-Vehicle Crash on Antelope Road Injures Motorcyclist. A major injury occurred at an Antelope intersection crash on October 20. The accident happened at the Antelope Road intersection with Roseville Road around 10:44 a.m. between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was towed from the scene. Motorcyclist Suffers Major...
Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
Wrong-Way Collision Near Placerville Results in Injuries
A wrong-way collision near Placerville on October 23 caused minor injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near the Broadway exit, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, at around 8:00 p.m. A sedan and pickup were involved in the crash. Authorities Determine Cause of Wrong-Way Collision. The...
Two-Vehicle Crash in Napa County Hospitalizes Two People
Two People Injured in Highway 29 Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Napa County near Yountville on October 21 caused the hospitalization of two people. The accident happened on Highway 29 northbound near Hoffman Lane around 9:05 p.m. One of the people involved in the collision suffered major injuries, and two were transported to a hospital.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.
4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights. The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.
Man escapes collision with train in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
Multiple people assaulted at Auburn Cemetery
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — After visiting his wife’s grave at the Auburn Cemetery on Oct. 11, a man was attacked and had his cell phone stolen, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The assault occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., when the victim heard his car being vandalized he turned around and saw […]
Motorcycle Injury Accident Occurs Near Rancho Murieta
A motorcycle injury accident occurred on October 20 south of Rancho Murieta. The injury was reported around 8:18 a.m. along Meiss Road, according to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider reportedly fell off his motorcycle after hitting a speed bump. Injured Rider Transported to Hospital.
4 hospitalized after head-on crash involving stolen vehicle in Antelope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after two-vehicle accident in Antelope. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened near the intersection of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a Roseville police officer saw a black truck possibly matching the description of a stolen...
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
Police discover missing teen was living with a teacher
After disappearing in the summer of 2020, a California teen abruptly returned home earlier this year. But now, an investigation into his disappearance has found he was living with a teacher.
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
18-year-old arrested as officials investigate Orangevale cat deaths
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A Sacramento County 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a cat was found dead in a yard in Orangevale. According to a news release, the investigation started back on Sept. 7 when deputies were sent to a home in the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue for a report of two stolen cats.
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
