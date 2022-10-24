Read full article on original website
KOMO News
First place Seahawks! Three reasons why they'll stay there going forward
The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. Repeat, the Hawks have the best record in their division and if the playoffs started today, they'd be in. It's an expectation Pete Carroll held all the way but for so many football fans it's a surprise. A welcome one at that here in the Pacific Northwest.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: How will ownership handle the Detroit Lions’ continued losing?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions lost a fourth straight game on Sunday, this one by a 24-6 measure against the Dallas Cowboys. With that, their road losing streak has stretched to an NFL-worst 13 games, and doubts are starting to grow about where this rebuild is headed. We take...
KHQ Right Now
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Beer, confused fans and a very angry mom: When Bo Jackson took Japan
On New Year’s Day 1986, Bo Jackson’s Auburn football run concluded in the most humdrum of ways. The Tigers traveled to Dallas, where they suffered their fourth loss of the season, a 36–16 beatdown at the hands of Texas A&M. When the Cotton Bowl PA announcer notified the crowd that Jackson (who ran for 129 yards in defeat) was voted game MVP, the news was greeted with indifferent silence.
MLive.com
The clock is ticking on Jared Goff in Detroit
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions racked up points faster than 29 other teams during their first five games of the season. They still won just one of those games because of a defense that was tracking to become the worst ever. But hey, at least they were lighting up the scoreboard. Right? All they had to do was figure out how to get some stops. Right? And then they might finally turn the corner. Right? Right? Bueller?
MLive.com
Vote for the Michigan high school football state champions in each division
Who is ready for the Michigan high school football state playoffs? The five-week tournament begins on Friday as 256 11-player teams begin the championship journey while the 32 teams across the two eight-player divisions begin their four-week trek to the finish line. With the second season ahead of us, we...
MLive.com
Who are you taking to win eight-player football state championships?
Selection Sunday got the ball rolling. And it won’t stop until one team is left standing in each division of the 2022 high school football playoffs in Michigan. But which teams will that be?
Seahawks Cut 2 Players From Practice Squad
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Former NFL Star Thinks Seahawks Could Be A Legit Contender
There have been a lot of surprises thus far in the 2022 NFL season. One of the biggest is certainly the performance of the Seattle Seahawks. Many thought they were heading into a lengthy rebuild when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and released linebacker Bobby Wagner, but it has been the exact opposite.
MLive.com
DraftKings promo and bonus code secures $200 in free bets for NFL Week 8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL season enters its eighth week, DraftKings is handing out free bets to those who successfully back a winner. Sign up...
MLive.com
Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching
Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
MLive.com
Lions DB Saivion Smith says he was temporarily paralyzed on field in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Saivion Smith went undrafted. He bounced from Jacksonville to Dallas to Seattle to Denver to San Francisco over the next three years, and squeezed in a stint with the XFL along the way. He took a very long road to Detroit, where he has begun to find...
MLive.com
Lions defense comes to life behind big days from top draft picks
ARLINGTON, Texas -- A second straight game without a touchdown, a fourth straight loss overall, yet another day spent in last place. There were just so many reasons to dislike the Detroit Lions’ 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. But for the first time in a long...
MLive.com
Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
MLive.com
Fan poll: Who do you want as your coach, Jim Harbaugh or Mel Tucker?
When No. 4 Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it will mark the 115th football matchup between both schools. It’s also the third showdown between Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker. Despite the Wolverines leading the overall series with a 71-38-5 record, the Spartans have had more...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code and bonus plus free picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, click here to register for a...
MLive.com
7-foot Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson tries gymnastics
Gymnastics are hard for anyone, but at 7-foot-1, Hunter Dickinson didn’t stand a chance. But the Michigan basketball star tried anyway, swapping sports with Michigan gymnast Reyna Guggino in a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The video starts with Dickinson, inside the gymnastics facility on...
NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Postgame News
D.K. Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a pretty big scare on Sunday afternoon, when he was removed from the win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Hopefully, the star wide receiver will have avoided anything serious. "Pete Carroll told reporters that the initial X-rays on DK Metcalf’s...
