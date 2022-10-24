ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

First place Seahawks! Three reasons why they'll stay there going forward

The Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. Repeat, the Hawks have the best record in their division and if the playoffs started today, they'd be in. It's an expectation Pete Carroll held all the way but for so many football fans it's a surprise. A welcome one at that here in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

Beer, confused fans and a very angry mom: When Bo Jackson took Japan

On New Year’s Day 1986, Bo Jackson’s Auburn football run concluded in the most humdrum of ways. The Tigers traveled to Dallas, where they suffered their fourth loss of the season, a 36–16 beatdown at the hands of Texas A&M. When the Cotton Bowl PA announcer notified the crowd that Jackson (who ran for 129 yards in defeat) was voted game MVP, the news was greeted with indifferent silence.
AUBURN, WA
MLive.com

The clock is ticking on Jared Goff in Detroit

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions racked up points faster than 29 other teams during their first five games of the season. They still won just one of those games because of a defense that was tracking to become the worst ever. But hey, at least they were lighting up the scoreboard. Right? All they had to do was figure out how to get some stops. Right? And then they might finally turn the corner. Right? Right? Bueller?
DETROIT, MI
KING 5

Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival

SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

DraftKings promo and bonus code secures $200 in free bets for NFL Week 8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL season enters its eighth week, DraftKings is handing out free bets to those who successfully back a winner. Sign up...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching

Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Lions defense comes to life behind big days from top draft picks

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A second straight game without a touchdown, a fourth straight loss overall, yet another day spent in last place. There were just so many reasons to dislike the Detroit Lions’ 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. But for the first time in a long...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Fan poll: Who do you want as your coach, Jim Harbaugh or Mel Tucker?

When No. 4 Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it will mark the 115th football matchup between both schools. It’s also the third showdown between Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker. Despite the Wolverines leading the overall series with a 71-38-5 record, the Spartans have had more...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code and bonus plus free picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, click here to register for a...
MLive.com

7-foot Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson tries gymnastics

Gymnastics are hard for anyone, but at 7-foot-1, Hunter Dickinson didn’t stand a chance. But the Michigan basketball star tried anyway, swapping sports with Michigan gymnast Reyna Guggino in a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The video starts with Dickinson, inside the gymnastics facility on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Postgame News

D.K. Metcalf gave Seattle Seahawks fans a pretty big scare on Sunday afternoon, when he was removed from the win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. Hopefully, the star wide receiver will have avoided anything serious. "Pete Carroll told reporters that the initial X-rays on DK Metcalf’s...
