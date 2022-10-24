ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions racked up points faster than 29 other teams during their first five games of the season. They still won just one of those games because of a defense that was tracking to become the worst ever. But hey, at least they were lighting up the scoreboard. Right? All they had to do was figure out how to get some stops. Right? And then they might finally turn the corner. Right? Right? Bueller?

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO