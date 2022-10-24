ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets HC Steve Nash gets ejected for first time

Since being hired ahead of the 2020-21 season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash coached 157 games without being ejected. That all changed during Wednesday night's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Late in the third quarter, Nash complained to officials about the lack of a foul call against Bucks' star...
BROOKLYN, NY
peachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks begin road trip in Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks will embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season when they battle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Hawks started the season with three straight home games, winning the first two before dropping a game Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta will now look to get back on track in the first of two consecutive games in Detroit.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) plans to play Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) said he plans to play Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. “I’m going to be solid,” Melton said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “I’ll be good today.” He is still listed as questionable, but all signs point toward Melton playing his normal role off the bench Wednesday. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. He's shooting 45.0% from the field through four contests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy