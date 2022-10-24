Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz
New Orleans is facing early-season injury issues with two key starters.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game
Jaden Ivey has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay
Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight
Watch: Nets HC Steve Nash gets ejected for first time
Since being hired ahead of the 2020-21 season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash coached 157 games without being ejected. That all changed during Wednesday night's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Late in the third quarter, Nash complained to officials about the lack of a foul call against Bucks' star...
peachtreehoops.com
Preview: Hawks begin road trip in Detroit
The Atlanta Hawks will embark on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season when they battle with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Hawks started the season with three straight home games, winning the first two before dropping a game Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta will now look to get back on track in the first of two consecutive games in Detroit.
numberfire.com
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) plans to play Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) said he plans to play Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. “I’m going to be solid,” Melton said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “I’ll be good today.” He is still listed as questionable, but all signs point toward Melton playing his normal role off the bench Wednesday. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. He's shooting 45.0% from the field through four contests.
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
BBC
NBA: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes stunning pass while on the ground
Watch Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic make a stunning pass to Christian Wood after falling to the ground in their 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Available to UK users only.
Yardbarker
Derrick Jones Jr. Slowly Proving He Belongs in the Chicago Bulls Rotation
Derrick Jones Jr. has made quite the impact for the Chicago Bulls as of late. Head coach Billy Donovan had no choice but to turn to Jones Jr. in their last two games. Third-year forward Patrick Williams has been struggling and Javonte Green cannot play 48 minutes a game. Jones...
