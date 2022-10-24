Atlanta Hawks pledge additional support for BlazeSports program

As part of the celebration for Kid’s Night, the Atlanta Hawks announced additional support for BlazeSports America’s Jr. Hawks Wheelchair Basketball program to assist with items such as practice facility expenses, athlete travel support, team uniforms and equipment repair.

During halftime of the game against Charlotte, the Hawks Basketball Development Department presented a $20,000 donation on behalf of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation to BlazeSports America Executive Director Dawn Churi. Nearly 60 youth athletes, coaches and parents from the Jr. Hawks team attended Sunday’s game, with the athletes participating in a scrimmage on the Hawks’ court during halftime.