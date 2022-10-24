ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorlariat.com

Sports Take: Baylor football’s homecoming win could ignite title run

Baylor football notched its fourth consecutive homecoming win on Saturday, sending the the University of Kansas home 35-23 while winning the first of many games crucial for a chance to play for the Big 12 title. Calling it a comeback? You may want to hold off on that, Baylor fans.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

In case you missed it: Homecoming edition

Whether it was a major upset in the arena or a much-needed win on the gridiron, Baylor athletics did a lot over the weekend. With all the homecoming festivities going on, here is everything you may have missed:. In a “Go Gold” match, No. 10 Baylor equestrian upset No. 1...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor football prepares for clash with old friends, hostile Texas Tech environment

Having just wrapped up Baylor Homecoming, the football team will reacquaint itself with many people it has celebrated those same traditions with over the last few years. It will come when the Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech University Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watched his former right-hand man, associate head coach Joey McGuire, take the helm at Texas Tech in November 2021.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Lariat TV News: Baylor Homecoming, humane society full and needed football win

We’re bringing you a special Homecoming edition of Lariat TV News. If you missed all the celebration, we’ve got you covered. The Humane Society of Central Texas is full, again, and Baylor promotes domestic violence awareness month. And in sports, we’re recapping Baylor’s much needed win over Kansas...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student government travels to Kansas for Big 12 conference

Packed into a large van, a delegation from Baylor student government traveled about nine hours to Lawrence, Kan., from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15 for the annual Big 12 Student Government Conference. Out of the 10 current Big 12 schools, eight attended. Additionally, the University of Houston was invited and...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy