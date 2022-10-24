Read full article on original website
Sports Take: Baylor football’s homecoming win could ignite title run
Baylor football notched its fourth consecutive homecoming win on Saturday, sending the the University of Kansas home 35-23 while winning the first of many games crucial for a chance to play for the Big 12 title. Calling it a comeback? You may want to hold off on that, Baylor fans.
In case you missed it: Homecoming edition
Whether it was a major upset in the arena or a much-needed win on the gridiron, Baylor athletics did a lot over the weekend. With all the homecoming festivities going on, here is everything you may have missed:. In a “Go Gold” match, No. 10 Baylor equestrian upset No. 1...
Baylor football prepares for clash with old friends, hostile Texas Tech environment
Having just wrapped up Baylor Homecoming, the football team will reacquaint itself with many people it has celebrated those same traditions with over the last few years. It will come when the Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech University Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) on Saturday. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watched his former right-hand man, associate head coach Joey McGuire, take the helm at Texas Tech in November 2021.
Baylor cross country looks to ‘stay together’ in Big 12 championship meet
Since the formation of the conference in 1996, Baylor cross country has never won the Big 12, but that isn’t stopping the Bears from taking on a familiar course Friday in Lubbock — and they’re excited to do it. “I mean, this is everything,” sophomore Drew Snyder...
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Lariat TV News: Baylor Homecoming, humane society full and needed football win
We’re bringing you a special Homecoming edition of Lariat TV News. If you missed all the celebration, we’ve got you covered. The Humane Society of Central Texas is full, again, and Baylor promotes domestic violence awareness month. And in sports, we’re recapping Baylor’s much needed win over Kansas...
Student government travels to Kansas for Big 12 conference
Packed into a large van, a delegation from Baylor student government traveled about nine hours to Lawrence, Kan., from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15 for the annual Big 12 Student Government Conference. Out of the 10 current Big 12 schools, eight attended. Additionally, the University of Houston was invited and...
