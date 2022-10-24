Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPrinceton, WV
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
NRVNews
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
NRVNews
Nuckolls, Ronald David
Ronald David Nuckolls, age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of...
NRVNews
Price, Betty Roberts
Betty Roberts Price fell asleep in death in the afternoon of October 11, 2022, surrounded by her dear family. Betty was raised and attended elementary school in Elliston, Virginia. She then completed her high school education at the historic Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where she received a foundational education that prepared her for success.
NRVNews
Bain, Ralph William
Ralph William “Sonny” Bain, 76, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Bain; his wife, Peggy Simmons Bain; brother, Ronald Bain; and sister, Glenna Linkous. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Gregory Osborne,...
NRVNews
Hedge, Jr., Richard Gene
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
NRVNews
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade
The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
NRVNews
Shane, Diana Simmons
Diana Marie Simmons Shane, 79, of Belspring, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Prudie Simmons; husband, James Allen Shane; grandson, Jamie Brown; sisters, Elizabeth Cottrell, Dwanda Burack and Virginia Sumpter; and a brother, Francis Simmons. Survivors include her sons,...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
NRVNews
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
NRVNews
Luckadoo, Glada Reed
Glada Reed Luckadoo, 86 of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Luckadoo; parents, Hubert & Velma Reed; daughter, Mildred Whitescarver; son, Benton McGuire; great-granddaughter, Sadie Culverhouse; sister, Inez Smith; brothers, Walter Reed, Major Reed, Donald Reed, Harvey Reed and an infant brother; and the father of her children, Kyle McGuire.
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
NRVNews
10/29: Fall Festival at P1UMC
Ham Biscuits, BBQ, Hot Dogs, Fried Pies, & baked goods. Youth Yard Sale, Craft Booths, Free Kids Activity Table, Music. Pearisburg First United Methodist Church from 11 am to 6 pm. 1101 Valley View Dr, Pearisburg, VA 24134.
wfxrtv.com
Police in Roanoke investigating shooting on Syracuse Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police say they arrived in the area and found a man in a vehicle with serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
Comments / 0