FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Red and Black
Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022
The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: West Broad Farmers Market hosts Fall Festival
The West Broad Farmers Market hosted its annual Fall Festival after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The event featured handmade goods, as well as usual produce vendors, live performances and fall-themed crafts.
Red and Black
3 ways to celebrate Halloween in Athens without partying
When the temperature drops below 70 degrees and Jittery Joe’s releases its fall flavors, the people of Athens know that autumn has arrived in full swing — even if it still feels like summer on some days. For most University of Georgia students, the first taste of fall means that it's time to start planning something that is anticipated all year — Halloween weekend.
Red and Black
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ brings cult classic to life at UGA
A four-night run of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” hosted by the University of Georgia’s University Union has come to a close. For students who attended, the production paid justice to the cult-classic musical comedy. The cast shadowed the actors on screen, lip-syncing to the movie rather...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: Drinking stopped me from being my best in college, don’t let it happen to you
In college, I drank to get drunk. I’m not the type of guy who can just have one beer. What is the point in that? I started drinking in high school and by the time I got to the University of Georgia in the fall of 1986, my tolerance had built up.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Vintage rides, cool drinks at Dawsonville Moonshine Festival
Dawsonville Moonshine Festival Thousands of people made their way to Dawsonville over the weekend. (Nelson Hicks)
Red and Black
West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival
On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
Red and Black
Local Athens and UGA resources for students in recovery from substance abuse
While the college experience is centered around connecting with campus and community, students struggling with substance abuse may look for activities to enjoy sober, while also leaning on resources for recovery. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 20% of college students meet the criteria for having an alcohol use disorder....
Red and Black
Man on the street: Which way does the cookie crumble?
Insomnia Cookies has become a college town necessity. Situated in downtown Athens, the cookie shop is open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, the perfect schedule to cater to drunk, late night cookie cravings. Crumbl Cookies, Insomnia’s cookie competition, seemed to pop up around the country — and Athens — overnight. The trendy spot is known for its large, soft cookies with flavors that rotate weekly, and its cookies have inspired strong feelings in those who either love or hate them.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine
The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
Red and Black
UGA alum leaves legacy of disability voting rights advocacy
Gaylon Tootle, a voting rights advocate, died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. Tootle was the co-founder of Save My Vote!, an organization that promotes voter education for the Georgia disability community. Tootle, who was born blind, graduated from the University of Georgia and was the vice president of the...
East Athens Development Corporation gets gift from Spectrum
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and state Representative Spencer Frye will be on hand for the presentation of a $5 thousand donation to the East Athens Development Corporation: the 4 o’clock festivities at the Miriam Moore Community Center will highlight the contribution from Spectrum, which will help with an initiative aimed at enhancing digital and social media among Clark County school students.
Albany Herald
Georgia’s Path to a No. 1 Recruiting Class
Historically, UGA has always been a recruiting power. Still, Kirby Smart has come in and recruited at a level that even for UGA standards, is spectacular. The Dawgs have signed two top-ranked classes since Smart was hired in 2015, and the 2024 class looks like it could contend for Smart's 3rd.
Red and Black
Georgia hockey dismantles Tennessee 6-0
The Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Tennessee Ice Vols 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Knoxville Coliseum Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Earlier in the season the Ice Vols conquered the Ice Dawgs 6-0 at the Ice Dawgs season opener on Friday, Sept. 16 in Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.
