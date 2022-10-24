Insomnia Cookies has become a college town necessity. Situated in downtown Athens, the cookie shop is open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, the perfect schedule to cater to drunk, late night cookie cravings. Crumbl Cookies, Insomnia’s cookie competition, seemed to pop up around the country — and Athens — overnight. The trendy spot is known for its large, soft cookies with flavors that rotate weekly, and its cookies have inspired strong feelings in those who either love or hate them.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO