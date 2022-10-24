MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting. Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to Meridian’s new Diamond Jim location. Diamond Jim’s has been around for 19 years, with its locations in Livingston. The business will be run by three family members. The family said they are happy to share their food with the people of Queen City.

