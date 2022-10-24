Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl set for Wednesday downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl will be Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 13, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
WTOK-TV
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm at Aldersgate Retirement Community. Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, listened to live music and visited family. Members celebrated six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors on site, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.
WTOK-TV
New transportation service ‘Just 4 kids’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids. The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her...
WTOK-TV
Shuwaski Young meet and greet held in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the U.S. House Shuwaski Young held a meet and greet at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy, and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a degree in political science, he started his political career at the Mississippi State’s Office and worked in the Barack Obama administration, as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting. Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to Meridian’s new Diamond Jim location. Diamond Jim’s has been around for 19 years, with its locations in Livingston. The business will be run by three family members. The family said they are happy to share their food with the people of Queen City.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Marzell George Livingston
Services for Mr. Marzell George Livingston will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union with burial in the Union Cemetery. Bro. Steve Bufkin and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral...
WTOK-TV
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
WTOK-TV
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St. Paul Streset in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:17 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A special town hall meeting is coming up this week in the town of Marion. Marion Mayor Larry Gill said city leaders will address concerns surrounding a rise in water and garbage fees. “Basically, we are going up about $1.68 on the water rates to help...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
wcbi.com
Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
impact601.com
Suspect identified in murder of two victims on West 10th Street
A suspect has been identified in the murder of two victims and another injured victim, according to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:05 p.m., Laurel Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a shooting complaint.
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WTOK-TV
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala
MICHAEL MCLELLAN, 26, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Violation of Protective Order, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON M MOSS, 40, of Mendenhall, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $800, $1,000, $400.
Comments / 0