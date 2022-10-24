ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va. Monday night, they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Death of infant child investigated as homicide in DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are now investigating the death of a 1.5-month-old baby as a homicide. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, police were called to a home in the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. When officers arrived they found an infant girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Testimony starts in murder on duty trial of DC police officer

WASHINGTON — A historic trial is finally underway at the federal courthouse here. A D.C. police officer is on trial on a charge of murder while on duty for the first time anyone can remember. On Wednesday, 12 jurors finally started hearing evidence. Officer Terence Sutton is charged with...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man accused of exposing himself in kid's area at Manassas Mall arrested

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in the kid's area of Manassas Mall. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall located at 8300 Sudley Road on Friday afternoon to investigate a report of indecent exposure. The investigation revealed security personnel...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
