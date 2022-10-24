Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
17-year-old arrested, charged for numerous reckless driving incidents on stolen dirt bike in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after multiple reckless driving incidents on a dirt bike, including circling around a school crossing guard, in Charles County, Maryland. The investigation began in late September, when the Charles County Sheriff's Office began receiving complaints about someone on a green...
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va. Monday night, they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WUSA9
Police: 27-year-old motorcyclist killed in Fairfax Co. collision
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers in Fairfax County are investigating following a crash between a car and a motorcycle that ended in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Dearing. Around 6:19 p.m., officers responded to West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road for a report of a crash. The...
arlnow.com
Police: Multiple armed suspects stole teen’s bag in Pentagon City
A group of 5-6 suspects, three of whom were armed, robbed a teen of his bag Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, the same block as the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall. “Upon arrival, it was determined a...
Police searching for suspects allegedly involved in carjacking of food delivery driver
Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in locating a car that was stolen on Monday as well as the armed suspects who took the car and robbed its owner.
Death of infant child investigated as homicide in DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are now investigating the death of a 1.5-month-old baby as a homicide. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022, police were called to a home in the unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. When officers arrived they found an infant girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
alxnow.com
Tenant arrested for allegedly pointing handgun at landlord in West End apartment
A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond after allegedly pointing a handgun at his landlord in a West End apartment. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, September 18, in an apartment in the 2800 block of Seay Street. The victim told police that his tenant, Khalil...
WJLA
Man arrested after striking woman, killing her dog while on walk in Fairfax, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a driver struck her while she was walking her dogs in Fairfax, Va., according to Fairfax City police. Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Wheatstone and Gainsborough Drive shortly after 5:30...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer, suspect leaves driving white GMC truck
According to police, a trailer was stolen some time between midnight and 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 45600 block of Elmwood Court in the Sterling area. The suspect was driving a white GMC single-cab, long bed truck from the early 2000s.
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
Testimony starts in murder on duty trial of DC police officer
WASHINGTON — A historic trial is finally underway at the federal courthouse here. A D.C. police officer is on trial on a charge of murder while on duty for the first time anyone can remember. On Wednesday, 12 jurors finally started hearing evidence. Officer Terence Sutton is charged with...
fox5dc.com
Man accused of exposing himself in kid's area at Manassas Mall arrested
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in the kid's area of Manassas Mall. Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the mall located at 8300 Sudley Road on Friday afternoon to investigate a report of indecent exposure. The investigation revealed security personnel...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Fairfax hit-and-run, driver arrested
A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1