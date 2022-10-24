ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PIX11

Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The city did it anyway. And […]
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements

Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
camdencounty.com

$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 great offseason spots to grab some suds in Cape May County

These days are barely a generation removed from those when consistency was key among beer drinkers, and consumers knew exactly what their preferred brand was going to taste like every time they cracked open a can from the giant conglomerates. Since the relatively recent popularity explosion of craft beers or...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Thrillist

This Popular Jersey Shore Beach Is Doubling Its Prices Next Summer

Sometimes it's true what they say, and all good things must come to an end. After a summer that saw one prominent Jersey Shore beach drop its access fees altogether, another of the state's most popular beaches has just announced its plans to increase prices next year. For the first...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
