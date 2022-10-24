Read full article on original website
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The city did it anyway. And […]
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements
Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
Here’s Why Northfield, NJ’s Birch Grove Park Playground is Closed
So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently. Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page. The old playground is closed forever...
‘Once in a generation’: Camden County announces $151M Route 70 improvement project
Route 70 in Camden County will get $151 million worth of improvements, according to an announcement this week from the county board of commissioners and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project is designed to relieve congestion and improve safety, the release said. The $151...
Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the impact 10 years ago at the Jersey shore
Sandy is one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with some $36.8 billion in damage in New Jersey and $32.8 billion in New York.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
Roadwork to cause road closure in Cherry Hill
Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If you need to...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
5 great offseason spots to grab some suds in Cape May County
These days are barely a generation removed from those when consistency was key among beer drinkers, and consumers knew exactly what their preferred brand was going to taste like every time they cracked open a can from the giant conglomerates. Since the relatively recent popularity explosion of craft beers or...
NJ politics: County’s hottest issue is mysterious death of official’s dogs
A trainer who donated the K-9 that died in the back of the Gloucester County fire marshal's vehicle this summer told county commissioners that he was the one who buried Ember in the official's backyard and slammed fellow Republicans for creating "conspiracy theories" about the incident. The acknowledgment is the...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
This Popular Jersey Shore Beach Is Doubling Its Prices Next Summer
Sometimes it's true what they say, and all good things must come to an end. After a summer that saw one prominent Jersey Shore beach drop its access fees altogether, another of the state's most popular beaches has just announced its plans to increase prices next year. For the first...
