Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO