Teen died leaving Adams County party house in 2021
The Problem Solvers are learning more about the Vrbo rental house at 70th and Broadway, where a teen was shot to death during a house party last weekend. Gabby Easterwood reports. Teen died leaving Adams County party house in 2021. The Problem Solvers are learning more about the Vrbo rental...
Sheriff: 2 killed after opening fire on deputies
A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting at RTD station
Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning. Jim Hooley reports. 2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting …. Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an...
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
Investigations continue into deadly house party shootings
This is the third fatal shooting in unincorporated Adams County in the past two months, taking the lives of three different victims in the past two months. Joshua Short reports. Investigations continue into deadly house party shootings. This is the third fatal shooting in unincorporated Adams County in the past...
Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on Vrbo
The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at $600 a night. Courtney Fromm reports. Home in Adams County party shooting was listed on …. The home where a deadly shooting happened during a weekend house party was listed on Vrbo at...
DPS superintendent discusses closures
Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero sat down to talk about the closure process within the district. Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro. Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next...
Arrest made in DU area murder
One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
Jury acquits man on charges related to deadly shooting inside DTC apartment
DENVER — A man who was charged with 25 counts including first-degree murder related to a deadly shooting in February 2020 has been acquitted by a Denver jury. Mark Howard was charged in the death of Marquis Johnson who was killed on February 19, 2020, in Denver’s Tech Center.
2 shot and killed by Douglas County deputies at Lone Tree RTD station
Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed two people, and a deputy was injured, in the Lincoln Station RTD parking garage in Lone Tree late Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
2 suspects dead after overnight shootout at RTD's Lincoln Station
An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday. The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified. Both suspects had warrants for...
New addiction treatment center opening in Aurora
A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. A new center for those seeking treatment when it comes to addiction is opening in Aurora. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Snow possible in the metro. Denver’s weather will be turning...
St. Louis school shooting latest
A shooting at a St. Louis high school has left two dead and seven injured. Matt Mauro has the details. A shooting at a St. Louis high school has left two dead and seven injured. Matt Mauro has the details. Colorado State Patrol ride along. FOX31's Nicole Fierro tagged along...
Adams County investigates 2nd house party shooting
A group of teens was having a Halloween party in Adams County over the weekend when someone began shooting at them. Courtney Fromm is talking to people in the area and investigators about what they've learned happened. Adams County investigates 2nd house party shooting. A group of teens was having...
Louisville officers kill man at response to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife. Louisville officers kill man at response to domestic …. While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and...
Colorado behind on new COVID vaccine
The older generations of Colorado are on their vaccine game while the rest of the state is lagging behind. The older generations of Colorado are on their vaccine game while the rest of the state is lagging behind. Denver, meet the London Broncos. Denver Broncos, meet the London Broncos. Founded...
Cool Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s
Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts. Temperatures are in the upper 50s on Wednesday, but an even bigger cooldown moves through the state overnight and could bring snow Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts.
Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo
AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the...
Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people
DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
