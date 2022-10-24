Read full article on original website
WSAW
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31. According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cool, but near-average with an extended period of dry weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High temps cooler on Tuesday, but closer to average near 50. Can’t rule out a possible stray showers to develop Tuesday afternoon, but much of the rain to remain dry. Expect clouds and less breezy winds. A stretch of dry weather on tap over the...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
WSAW
Caribou Coffee to open Nov. 23 Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Next month, drivers in Weston will have another option for a cup of Joe. Caribou Coffee will open a Caribou Cabin on Nov. 23. The drive-thru only coffee shop is located at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is near the former Family Video. The site was previously North Star Portable Buildings.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in Langlade County lake
A Sheboygan man reported missing nearly one month ago has been found dead in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, according to Langlade County Sheriff’s officials. Adam Krause, 58, was last seen Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. His empty boat was discovered the next day.
WSAW
Final weekend approaches for Ghost tours in downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend is the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s final weekend to catch the annual ghost tours for the season. WPRS is a team of paranormal researchers. For a couple of weekends each October, the team shares stories of their findings and information on Wausau’s haunted history.
WSAW
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
wisfarmer.com
Guth Farms finds success no-till planting vegetables into cover crops
BANCROFT, Wis. – Farmers throughout Wisconsin are consistently utilizing no-till planting for growing soybeans, corn, wheat and alfalfa. Guth Farms, Inc. one such farm that successfully produces a variety of vegetables by no-tilling them into cover crops. The fifth-generation family farm in Portage County is currently owned and operated...
WSAW
Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been called the hardest job in the world. And most people would agree parenting comes with its share of challenges. Children’s Wisconsin has six family resource centers: Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Janesville. It’s a place where parents can learn to be...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
WSAW
Marshfield woman loses $400 in Amazon gift card scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the report of fraud after a woman lost $400 in a scam. Investigators said on Oct. 25 the woman thought she was emailing an Amazon gift card to a family member. The recipient turned out to be a scammer posing as a family member. The gift card was immediately drained. The case is now inactive due to leads.
WSAW
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
With questions over license denials, Wausau committee explains decision-making process
With questions raised over how Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee decides on applications for certain licenses, the standing committee held an educational presentation on the process for screening, approving or denying applications. “We have had some questions on that lately and there are some legal requirements that we...
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WSAW
Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage expected to hit local pharmacies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amoxicillin, a commonly used drug for treating bacterial infection, is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotics report having supply constraints in the U.S. The liquid form of the drug is taking the biggest hit. One Marshfield Clinic Health System Pharmacist...
WSAW
Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Langlade County District Attorney
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he is seeking applicants for Langlade County District Attorney. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
WSAW
John Muir Middle School provides free access to menstrual supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - John Muir Middle School in Wausau has started a pilot program to provide period products in restrooms for students. The program was created by ‘The Ambassadors of Diversity Club’ who brought it to the administration. With the help of the Medical College of Wisconsin-Wausau,...
