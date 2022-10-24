Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Deisher, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Deisher, 45, passed away unexpectedly at home in Radford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Lee Rife. Survivors include her mother, Diana Lynn Deisher; sons, Tevin Black (Alli), Malik Toney, and Maurice Toney; grandchildren, Jeremiess, Jordyn, Jakobie and one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Nuckolls, Ronald David
Ronald David Nuckolls, age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of...
NRVNews
Bain, Ralph William
Ralph William “Sonny” Bain, 76, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Bain; his wife, Peggy Simmons Bain; brother, Ronald Bain; and sister, Glenna Linkous. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Gregory Osborne,...
NRVNews
Price, Betty Roberts
Betty Roberts Price fell asleep in death in the afternoon of October 11, 2022, surrounded by her dear family. Betty was raised and attended elementary school in Elliston, Virginia. She then completed her high school education at the historic Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where she received a foundational education that prepared her for success.
NRVNews
Graham, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Black Graham, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2022. Born in 1934 in Crystal, WV, Norma attended McComas High School where she met Jack Graham, her future husband of 60 years. After graduation, she and Jack moved to Christiansburg in 1952, where they started...
NRVNews
Shane, Diana Simmons
Diana Marie Simmons Shane, 79, of Belspring, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Prudie Simmons; husband, James Allen Shane; grandson, Jamie Brown; sisters, Elizabeth Cottrell, Dwanda Burack and Virginia Sumpter; and a brother, Francis Simmons. Survivors include her sons,...
NRVNews
Hedge, Jr., Richard Gene
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
NRVNews
Howell, Dorthy Vargo
Dorthy Howell, 84 of Christiansburg, passed away on October 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Howell; parents, James and Alice Vargo; granddaughter, Jennifer Vest; as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorthy is survived by her children, Debbie Vest (Randy), Pam Haas (Jack), Judy...
NRVNews
Kidd, Mary Kate Greene
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech Professor weighs in on Grayson County earthquake
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, professor of geophysics at the Geo-Sciences Department at Virginia Tech, Martin Chapman says he wasn’t surprised this earthquake happened. “About six miles north from Sparta, North Carolina, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred back...
NRVNews
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
NRVNews
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade
The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
