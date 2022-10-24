Read full article on original website
Related
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
NRVNews
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Price, Betty Roberts
Betty Roberts Price fell asleep in death in the afternoon of October 11, 2022, surrounded by her dear family. Betty was raised and attended elementary school in Elliston, Virginia. She then completed her high school education at the historic Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where she received a foundational education that prepared her for success.
NRVNews
Nuckolls, Ronald David
Ronald David Nuckolls, age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Clara Belle
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
NRVNews
Howell, Dorthy Vargo
Dorthy Howell, 84 of Christiansburg, passed away on October 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Howell; parents, James and Alice Vargo; granddaughter, Jennifer Vest; as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Dorthy is survived by her children, Debbie Vest (Randy), Pam Haas (Jack), Judy...
NRVNews
Hedge, Jr., Richard Gene
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
NRVNews
Burdick, Stanley Lester
Stanley L. Burdick passed away peacefully at his home in Copper Hill, Va., on October 18, 2022, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday. Stan was born in Adams, N.Y., on August 3, 1932, the son of Donald Burdick and Katherine (Ault), and grew up in nearby Watertown. N.Y. He was...
NRVNews
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade
The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
NRVNews
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
NRVNews
Davis, Claude Cecil
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
NRVNews
10/29: Halloween Celebration
Tinsley Kenpo karate will host a Halloween Celebration Saturday October 29th at 7:30pm following the trick or treat trail in Dublin. Stop by our school at 1068 Memorial Drive in Pulaski (next to Ollie’s) for games, prizes, costume contest and candy. An event for for everyone. Hope to see you there!
NRVNews
Luckadoo, Glada Reed
Glada Reed Luckadoo, 86 of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Luckadoo; parents, Hubert & Velma Reed; daughter, Mildred Whitescarver; son, Benton McGuire; great-granddaughter, Sadie Culverhouse; sister, Inez Smith; brothers, Walter Reed, Major Reed, Donald Reed, Harvey Reed and an infant brother; and the father of her children, Kyle McGuire.
NRVNews
10/31: Downtown Blacksburg Trick or Treat
Downtown Blacksburg Inc. presents then annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31, 2022 at participating downtown merchants. Enjoy treats and more from participating downtown Blacksburg merchants. Special Events include:. • 4:00-6:00 PM: Blacksburg Parks & Rec will have kid friendly games available along College Avenue. • 4:00-6:00 PM:...
NRVNews
10/29: Amateur Dog Show Costume Contest
Come bring your furry best friend down to our corenza from 1-2pm where we will have an amateur dog show. Get a photo with your furry friend and our judges will select their favorite large breed, small breed and even the best dressed. The winning pups will receive prize baskets that will make fetch even more fun!
NRVNews
10/30: NLCF Fall Festival
NLCF, formerly located in downtown Blacksburg, has moved to 1521 S. Main Street – just beside Annie Kays! We are excited to host our annual Fall Festival with games, crafts, a photo booth, hot dogs (while they last!), trunk-or-treating, and (of course) plenty of candy!. This is a family...
NRVNews
10/29: Getting Scary on the Huckleberry
Christiansburg Parks and Recreation invites you to the Recreation Center on October 29 for its annual Getting Scary on the Huckleberry! Come dressed up in your favorite costume and ready to have fun!. The event includes a Truck or Treat 9 a.m.-noon, Kids Fun Run 8:45 a.m. and the 5K...
Comments / 0