FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPrinceton, WV
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
NRVNews
Earles, Rena Scaggs
Sharon Rena Earles, age 72, of Christiansburg died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on September 10, 1950, to the late Cecil Edgar and Hazel Cox Scaggs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Scaggs and Charlie Scaggs; sisters, Darlene Scaggs, Wilma Bower, and Judy Bishop.
NRVNews
Lovell, Sr., Leo Thomas
Leo Thomas “Buckeye” Lovell, Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home in Elliston with his family by his side. He was a former crane operator at Roanoke Electric Steel and a member of Harbor of Hope Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. T. and Delia Ann Lovell; and daughter, Sandra Gail Lovell.
NRVNews
Hutchison, Barbara Thomas
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
NRVNews
Nuckolls, Ronald David
Ronald David Nuckolls, age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
NRVNews
Borman, John Robert
John Robert Borman, age 72, of Christiansburg died, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in St. Charles, IL, on August 23, 1950, to the late Robert Charles and Phyllis Bragg Borman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam Conflict. John...
NRVNews
Price, Betty Roberts
Betty Roberts Price fell asleep in death in the afternoon of October 11, 2022, surrounded by her dear family. Betty was raised and attended elementary school in Elliston, Virginia. She then completed her high school education at the historic Christiansburg Industrial Institute, where she received a foundational education that prepared her for success.
NRVNews
Hatcher, J. David
J. David Hatcher, 85 of Indian Valley, passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Dolly Hatcher. David retired from Radford University. His 1979 Ford and 1966 pick-up were his pride and joy. He loved to hunt and fish.
NRVNews
Hedge, Jr., Richard Gene
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
NRVNews
Graham, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Black Graham, 88, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2022. Born in 1934 in Crystal, WV, Norma attended McComas High School where she met Jack Graham, her future husband of 60 years. After graduation, she and Jack moved to Christiansburg in 1952, where they started...
NRVNews
Shane, Diana Simmons
Diana Marie Simmons Shane, 79, of Belspring, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Prudie Simmons; husband, James Allen Shane; grandson, Jamie Brown; sisters, Elizabeth Cottrell, Dwanda Burack and Virginia Sumpter; and a brother, Francis Simmons. Survivors include her sons,...
NRVNews
12/04: Pearisburg Christmas Parade
The Town of Pearisburg’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4th, 2022. The annual parade is sponsored by the Pearisburg Merchant’s Association. You can reach out to Hope Harrell with any questions at 540-921-1222. We hope to see you there!!
NRVNews
Kidd, Mary Kate Greene
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
NRVNews
Hughes, Tracy Lynn
On Thursday, October 20,2022, Tracy Lynn Hughes left us too soon. Tracy was born April 3, 1971 in Radford Virginia she was 51 years old. She was raised in Southwest Virginia by her father John Hughes and mother Cathy Hughes. Tracy was a very kind hearted person and would do...
NRVNews
Bain, Ralph William
Ralph William “Sonny” Bain, 76, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Bain; his wife, Peggy Simmons Bain; brother, Ronald Bain; and sister, Glenna Linkous. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Gregory Osborne,...
NRVNews
Chrisley, Raymond Eugene
Raymond Eugene “Gene” Chrisley, 79, of Radford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Chrisley; parents, James Chrisley and Louise Turpin; special brother and friend, Walter D. Chrisley; and grandson, Cody Chrisley. Gene served in Vietnam as a Navy...
NRVNews
Luckadoo, Glada Reed
Glada Reed Luckadoo, 86 of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Luckadoo; parents, Hubert & Velma Reed; daughter, Mildred Whitescarver; son, Benton McGuire; great-granddaughter, Sadie Culverhouse; sister, Inez Smith; brothers, Walter Reed, Major Reed, Donald Reed, Harvey Reed and an infant brother; and the father of her children, Kyle McGuire.
NRVNews
Davis, Claude Cecil
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
NRVNews
10/29: Halloween Celebration
Tinsley Kenpo karate will host a Halloween Celebration Saturday October 29th at 7:30pm following the trick or treat trail in Dublin. Stop by our school at 1068 Memorial Drive in Pulaski (next to Ollie’s) for games, prizes, costume contest and candy. An event for for everyone. Hope to see you there!
