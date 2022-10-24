ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trentonian

Astros might be favored over Phils, but managers not so different

PHILADELPHIA — There is plenty to contrast pending World Series opponents the Houston Astros and the Phillies. In most breakdowns, however, the Astros will dominate point-by-point comparisons. Honoring the ages-old tradition of the World Series, then, we present the cliff-notes version of this matchup …. The Astros seem to...
Trentonian

Rob Thomson pushing the right buttons in Phillies’ dugout

PHILADELPHIA – A cottage industry has arisen in the last four months, opining on just what about Rob Thomson has made the difference from an underachieving 22-29 Phillies ballclub to, now, a pennant winner. Few of those paeans focus on Thomson as managerial chess master, stressing instead his behind-the-scenes...
