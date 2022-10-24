ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case

PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021. "People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
PORT ALLEN, LA
NOLA.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
campussafetymagazine.com

11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
BATON ROUGE, LA

