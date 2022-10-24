Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Louisiana
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
NOLA.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
BET
Third Suspect Arrested in Connection With Southern University Off-Campus Shooting That Injured 11
Baton Rouge police announced the arrest on Sunday (Oct. 23) of a third person in connection with a shooting that injured 11 people early Friday (Oct. 21) at an off-campus fraternity house party near Louisiana’s Southern University, WSDU reports. U.S. Marshals arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, in an ongoing investigation....
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Latest mass shooting could have been worse, but what of the future?
The “utter mayhem” a witness described at a Southern University fraternity house, just outside the entrance to the campus on homecoming weekend, is another case of the volatile mix of guns and youth at parties that ought to be celebrations. Thankfully, nobody among the 11 wounded died. Seven...
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Inmate escapes from Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
NOLA.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
wbrz.com
Re-trial starts for 2021 RAXX nightclub fatal shooting case
PORT ALLEN- Ronald Campbell, only 17-years old when he was arrested, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Trey Allen, outside of RAXX nightclub in September 2021. "People are sick and tired of this. I am going to do my job. Hopefully the jurors see it the way I see it," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
NOLA.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
wbrz.com
Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Let out on bail, a violent repeat offender is going do what? Repeat.
Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until proven guilty; that’s what the American system is all about. But what happens when the system breaks down? A young man with a rap sheet is let out on bail twice within a monthlong period on separate charges of domestic violence and attempted armed robbery.
foodcontessa.com
2 More Victims of the Deadly Massacre at the Frat House Have Come Forward
Two men are being held by the police in connection with a shooting at a fraternity house in Louisiana that hurt more than a dozen people. Police showed up at a fraternity house at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, just before 2 a.m. Friday after someone said they heard gunshots.
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
