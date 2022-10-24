Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday

Read full article on original website
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger
The funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger is scheduled to be held Monday.
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
westernmassnews.com
ROCA Springfield holds open house to show support towards local youth
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
westernmassnews.com
Volunteer celebration honors first responders saving officer at annual Ride to Remember
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Ride to Remember honors and remembers fallen officers who have died in the line of duty and this year they’re celebrating a life saved. Springfield Police Sergeant Ed Van Zandt suffered a serious medical issue during last month’s ride and is on the road to recovery because of the heroic efforts of first responders.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Mother of UMass student struck by car in crosswalk discusses safety concerns
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a UMass Amherst student hit by a car while in a crosswalk on-campus earlier this month spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Wednesday about her daughter’s current condition and what she’d like to see change moving forward. “She was crossing...
westernmassnews.com
Raising Cane’s looking to open Enfield location
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular southern fast food chicken restaurant is looking to open a location in Connecticut. The Town of Enfield confirmed to Channel 3 that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking to open a drive-thru restaurant on Elm Street. The location is near the Target store...
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
Springfield police seek help locating missing teenager
The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is asking for help locating a runaway 16-year-old.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work, and bank fundraiser
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
Two people seriously injured in Springfield car accident
Two people were injured in a two-car accident in Springfield Tuesday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting...
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting
One person was injured in a Springfield shooting Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
westernmassnews.com
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday at American International College in Springfield, Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented a brand new program aimed at spreading awareness and helping to prevent dating violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
