Obituary for Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
Obituary for Clara Belle Quesenberry
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
Obituary for Ronald David Nuckolls
age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of the United...
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
Obituary for Claude Cecil Davis
Claude Cecil Davis, 75, of Pulaski, died peacefully at his residence on October 19th 2022. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Claude Cecil Davis Sr. and Melba Louise Lovern Davis. He was also predeceased by a son, Roger Corvin. Surviving are two daughters; Kay Corvin, and Brenda Joyce...
Obituary for Scott Neal Madison Reynolds
age 51 of Salem, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his home. Born April 8, 1971 in Radford, he was the son of Beverly Sutphin Reynolds and the late James Madison “Mat” Reynolds. Scott is survived by his. Wife – Sherry Elizabeth Humphreys Reynolds –...
Death notice for Hazel Meredith Rigney
age 89 of Pulaski, died Friday evening, October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Obituary for Andrew Justin Dones
Andrew Justin Dones, age 29 of Fairlawn, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 7, 1992 in the Bronx, NY, and is the son of Annette Serrano-Sarver and Charles Dones. He is preceded in death by his step-grandmother, Nona Sarver. He is survived by...
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
LewisGale Medical Center finally breaks ground on NICU in Salem
An 11 year-plus battle to obtain a Certificate of Public Need from the General Assembly behind them, LewisGale Medical Center broke ground today on a 6-bed, 2.5 million dollar NICU for premature infants who can stay at the same hospital as their mothers. Carilion Clinic had opposed the LewisGale Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for years, saying it had more than enough capacity to meet those needs. After several failed votes the new COPN made it through the General Assembly. The NICU in Salem should open by early next summer. Dr. John Harding is the Director of Mother-Baby services Rendering.
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported. According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson […]
