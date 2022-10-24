NC State offers over 100 majors and 120 minors, which is quite a lot to choose from. However, journalism is only offered as a minor for students. As someone who has wanted to major in journalism from the beginning of my college career, I found this disappointing. I am double majoring in communication media and Spanish while minoring in journalism. While I am content with what I am studying for my degree, I always found it frustrating that I wasn’t able to major in exactly what I wanted.

