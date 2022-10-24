Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Cougars drop to ninth in region football rankings
Pulaski County has now fallen to ninth in Region 4D high school football rankings – one spot outside the playoffs. The top eight schools in each region reach the Virginia High School League playoffs each season in football. The Cougars’ decline in ratings follows last Thursday’s 41-14 defeat at...
pcpatriot.com
PCHS places three on All-River Ridge District Volleyball Teams
Pulaski County High School’s Hannah Keefer (SecondTeam), Leah Keefer (Honorable Mention) and Laci Armes (Honorable Mention) landed spots on the 2022 All-River Ridge District Volleyball Teams.
gobblercountry.com
The Highest Preseason Ranking in VT Program History
The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s basketball team will start their next season with the program’s highest ever preseason ranking. Checking in as the No. 13 squad in the 2022-23 AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, the Hokies are bracketed by fellow ACC program, North Carolina, at No. 12 and No. 14 Ohio State. Joining VT and UNC, from the ACC, are the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals, No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and No. 10 NC State Wolfpack.
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway gearing up for a packed 75th anniversary race weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – For the past few years, Halloween weekend in Southwest Virginia has included an exciting time for race fans at the Martinsville Speedway – and that’s no different this fall. As the historic racetrack celebrates its 75th anniversary of short track racing, it will do so with lots of fun family filled activities.
WSET
Motor Mile Speedway hosted the 'SMART' Modified tour on October 22
FAIRLAWN, Va. (WSET) — Motor Mile Speedway hosted the "SMART" Modified Tour on Saturday Night for what turned out to be their championship night!. The SMART Tour was originally scheduled to be at Motor Mile on October 1st, but the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian forced a reschedule. "SMART" already had races scheduled for October 8th and 15th at other tracks so the 22nd was the only option, according to Motor Mile Speedway.
pcpatriot.com
Martinsville race to increase volume of traffic
– With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, October 27, Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. For the race being held on Sunday, October 30, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mary Kate Greene Kidd
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSLS
Eleven charged after Operation ‘Candyman’ in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – 11 people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Alleghany County, Sheriff Kevin Hall said. On Oct. 20, the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources, and Virginia State Police teamed up to conduct Operation “Candyman” in the 900 block of McCormick Boulevard in Clifton Forge.
pcpatriot.com
Leaf collections in Pulaski begin Nov. 7
The Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will continue throughout November and into the first week of December (as needed) weather permitting. Routinely leaf collection begins on the North side of town for two weeks. This will be from...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine
CONSOL Energy, based in Canonsburg, Pa., announced Friday it had commissioned the Itmann Preparation Plant last month and that the first train of Itmann coal had already loaded and shipped. The Itmann No. 5 mine, located 2.5 miles northwest of Itmann, West Virginia, is projected to produce approximately 900,000 tons per year of premium, low-vol […] The post CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
wfirnews.com
8th gun confiscated at ROA this year is a record
ROANOKE, Va.—Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding his flight at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport with a handgun on Monday (Oct. 24). The .22 caliber gun was loaded with eight bullets. It marked the eighth gun detected by TSA at theRoanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport so far this year. This is the highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year with two months remaining in 2022.
pcpatriot.com
Habitat for Humanity of New River Valley launching First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at ReStore
Christiansburg, VA- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is hosting their First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at the ReStore, Saturday, October 29th. Trick-or-treating begins at 3PM in the parking lot located at 1675 N. Franklin St. The event will kick off at 2PM with music and crafts...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Clara Belle Quesenberry
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
