Springfield, MA

2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
Tuesday Morning News Update

In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last week, West Springfield...
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Tuesday afternoon news update

Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
Monday night news update

Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Police arrived and found an adult male victim,...
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 16-year-old Joailanys Montalvo has not been in contact with her mother since the end of July. Montalvo, who is 5′3″ tall and weighs 110...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast

Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder

Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region

Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say

A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
