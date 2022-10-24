Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Clara Belle Quesenberry
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Ronald David Nuckolls
age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of the United...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mary Kate Greene Kidd
Mary Kate Greene Kidd, 78, died October 22, 2022, at her home in Fairlawn, Pulaski County, where she was a lifelong resident. She was surrounded by family, following an extended illness related to COVID. Mary Kate was a charter member of the Fairlawn Church of God. She served in numerous...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mary Ella “Jane” Epperley
age 101 of Dublin passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. Born October 19, 1921 in Talcott, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Davis Woodrum & Myrtle Marie Churchfield Woodrum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Major Hensel Epperley, granddaughter, Ida Denise Handy, brothers, Pete (Peggy) Woodrum, Leo (Lilly) Woodrum, Leonard “Hickory” Woodrum, Robin “Woody” Woodrum, John (Tean) Woodrum, sisters, Carol Kirby (Harrison) and Bunny (Sterley) Clayton.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Margaret ‘Judy’ Crouse Graham
Margaret “Judy” Crouse Graham, 78, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Margaret Crouse; and her brother, Douglas Crouse. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Windell L. Graham; daughters, Amanda H. Graham and Judith...
Franklin News Post
Boones Mill police equipment upgraded
Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century. Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
pcpatriot.com
Leaf collections in Pulaski begin Nov. 7
The Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will continue throughout November and into the first week of December (as needed) weather permitting. Routinely leaf collection begins on the North side of town for two weeks. This will be from...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall motorcyclist dies in wreck
A 22-year-old Union Hall man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 40 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police today. The crash occurred at 6:54 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on Route 40 at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County lights up green for veterans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – If you drive around Christiansburg for the next couple of weeks, you’ll see the color green lighting up government buildings. It’s part of Operation Green Light, a national initiative to recognize and show appreciation for veterans. Sherri Blevin, Chair of the Montgomery County...
pcpatriot.com
Habitat for Humanity of New River Valley launching First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at ReStore
Christiansburg, VA- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is hosting their First Annual Trunk or Treat Event at the ReStore, Saturday, October 29th. Trick-or-treating begins at 3PM in the parking lot located at 1675 N. Franklin St. The event will kick off at 2PM with music and crafts...
WHSV
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
wfirnews.com
LewisGale Medical Center finally breaks ground on NICU in Salem
An 11 year-plus battle to obtain a Certificate of Public Need from the General Assembly behind them, LewisGale Medical Center broke ground today on a 6-bed, 2.5 million dollar NICU for premature infants who can stay at the same hospital as their mothers. Carilion Clinic had opposed the LewisGale Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for years, saying it had more than enough capacity to meet those needs. After several failed votes the new COPN made it through the General Assembly. The NICU in Salem should open by early next summer. Dr. John Harding is the Director of Mother-Baby services Rendering.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
