KMOV
2 dead, man arrested after crash on WB 70 in St. Charles early Sunday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man and woman died after an accident on westbound I-70 in St. Charles County Sunday after 2 a.m. The other man involved, who police allege was driving while intoxicated, has been arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a report that a man...
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
North Alabama man arrested after toddler found walking near roadway
Officials say the child was missing for more than an hour and was found more than a half mile away.
Bond denied for Spanevelo in St. Clair County Court: Court documents
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo was denied bond in a St. Clair County court on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Marcus Spanevelo is the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, the woman who went missing after meeting Spanevelo to hand their child off. Carli’s body would be found in a shallow grave inside an Alabama barn […]
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
alabamawx.com
Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching
A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found unresponsive at St. Clair Correctional Facility
The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at St. Clair County Correctional facility on Saturday, according to a statement provided to APR on Tuesday. Jason Wade Means, a 42-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his dorm on...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
wbrc.com
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
National Weather Service issues Warnings for Severe Storms Across Alabama
Calhoun County, AL – Per the National Weather Service Strong to severe storms are forecast across the area today. All hazards are possible, from damaging winds to large hail to a few tornadoes. In all cases, seeking shelter in a safe place is a must and the actions required will depend on where you will […]
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Shooting Victim Reportedly Found At Glasgow Gas Station
Delaware State Police along with Aetna, Hose, Hook, and Ladder have responded to 2410 Pulaski Highway, Dash In Shell, for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the shooting may have occurred at a different location. One person has been transported to the CER Trauma Center.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
WSFA
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
wvtm13.com
Drier weather settles into central Alabama until this weekend
Dry weather in place through the end of the week before rain returns to central Alabama this weekend. Get the latest forecast details in the video above. There were a few spots that received beneficial rain on Tuesday, but on the whole, rain amounts were well under a half inch. Drier and cooler weather settles in for tonight.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
WAAY-TV
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon and evening
**WIND ADVISORY in effect from 9 AM to 7PM Tuesday**. Tuesday is a weather aware day as a line of strong to severe storms races through North Alabama this afternoon. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for the region. Storms will arrive at the following times.
