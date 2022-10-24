Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
Brad Pitt, Mario Andretti and Final Paddock Notes from F1 U.S. Grand Prix at COTA
Brad Pitt was taking notes, the Magnussens are going to race together, Sebastian Vettel planted a tree, and Lando Norris drove further than anyone else. Autoweek wraps up some off-track action from the U.S. Grand Prix. Magnussens to Team at Gulf 12 Hours. Haas F1 racer Kevin Magnussen will return...
Autoweek.com
How F1 Painted Itself into a Corner with Cost Cap Regulations
The FIA has already announced that Red Bull was in breach of the $145 million cap for 2021. The Formula 1 series spells out its financial regulations in a 54-page document that also lists expenses that AREN'T even included in the cap. According F1's regulations, the penalty for a breach...
Autoweek.com
Colton Herta Signs Long-Term Deal to Remain in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport
Herta will remain in the No. 26 Honda for the Andretti IndyCar team for at least the next five seasons. Herta, 22, already has four years of full-time experience in IndyCar. He has seven wins, 11 podiums in 65 career starts. He joined Andretti Autosport in 2020.
Autoweek.com
Auto e Moto d’Epoca Is an Italian Car Spectacular
If you like Italian cars from the 1950s, ‘60s—and ‘70s, and if you’re reading this chances are you do—you absolutely have to get to Italy at least once in your life to see Auto e Moto d’Epoca (Vintage Cars and Motorcycles). I finally broke down and made the pilgrimage last week, and I can tell you as a Lancia Appia owner that it was overwhelming.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Fiat Barchetta
We would have seen the Fiat Barchetta arrive just as the Alfa Romeo Spider was leaving the US after a long tenure, taking over the role of the sporty (but not too sporty) Italian roadster, while competing with the likes of the Mazda Miata. That alternate universe is now a...
Comments / 1