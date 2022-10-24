ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
King Charles III's decision whether to grant or revoke royal titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor could prove to be a "time bomb" for the royals should they decide to speak publicly about it in the future, according to Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast. Chief royal correspondent Jack...
Wednesday’s episode of Chucky was a reunion to behold, and not just for “Jennifer,” Glen and Glenda. Not only have the twins arrived at Tiffany’s doorstep (and just as she was in the process of hiding a body and cleaning up a lake of blood, mind you), but the fourth episode of Season 2 also served as a get-together for Bound co-stars Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano. In pure Chucky fashion, Gershon and Pantoliano also play fictionalized versions of themselves, in addition to Tilly’s real-life sister Meg Tilly and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ star Sutton Stracke. And with...
