North and South Korea exchange fire over shared sea border



North Korea a dmitted to firing 10 rocket shells Sunday after South Korea fired warning shots at a North Korean boat.

The boat in question had allegedly crossed the sea boundary between the two Koreas, called the Northern Limit Line, according to Reuters . South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed the boat had been sent back a little bit before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, Korea Standard Time.

It was a boat in the middle of patrol activities, according to North Korean officials. After it was shot at, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army "ordered to fire 10 shots from multiple rocket launchers to sternly send back the enemy's vessel," a spokesman explained.

NORTH KOREA FIRES ARTILLERY BARRAGE INTO BORDERING SEAS

Jung Yeon-Je South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas.



This comes after North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders earlier this month, according to South Korean officials.

The affected area was within the maritime buffer zone established in 2018, but none landed in South Korean territorial waters. Shelling within the buffer zone appears to violate a 2018 treaty intended to reduce tensions.