Effective: 2022-10-26 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...More snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
