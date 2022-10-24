ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional cleaner shares the products she NEVER buys from the supermarket and the surprising items she uses to get sparkling results instead

By Sophie Finn
 3 days ago

A professional Australian cleaner has shared the cleaning products she would never use and the surprising products she uses as alternatives.

She would never use products like Ajax Spray N' Wipe, Windex glass cleaner, Easy Off soap scum remover and White King two-in-one mould and soap scum remover.

The 22-year-old cleaning business owner suggests swapping these products out for 'better results' and to make cleaning 'simple, cost effective and less toxic'.

A professional Australian cleaner has shared the cleaning products she would never use, and the surprising products she uses as an alternative
One of the products the 22-year-old business owner said she wouldn't use is Ajax spray n' wipe. Instead the cleaner would swap it out for a home-made solution of dishwashing liquid and water in a spray bottle
The cleaner, who owns Spot On Cleaning Sydney, first suggested swapping Ajax Spray N' Wipe for Morning Fresh washing up liquid mixed with water.

She advised mixing a small amount of dishwashing liquid with water and putting the solution in a spray bottle.

She also suggested swapping Windex out for the same solution to get sparkling glass surfaces.

Her next tip was to swap Easy Off soap scum spray for Bar Keepers Friend, which is a 'better alternative for built up soap scum and water stains'.

The young woman also recommended swapping out White King two-in-one mould and soap scum spray for Selleys rapid mould killer.

Cleaning supplies alternatives

* Ajax spray n' wipe -> Morning Fresh washing up liquid mixed with water

* Windex -> Morning Fresh washing up liquid mixed with water

* Easy Off soap scum spray -> Bar Keepers Friend

* White King two-in-one mould and soap scum spray -> Selleys rapid mould killer

The cleaner often shares before and after pictures of her cleaning jobs online to her thousands of followers

The cleaners followers were impressed with the tips.

'I used your tips the other day! You're a life saver,' one woman said.

'Yes! Dishwashing liquid is literally so great for cleaning so many things. Surface cleaners only leave residue when not wiped off after spraying,' another commented.

Some were concerned dishwashing liquid wouldn't have the same effect on germs as cleaning spray.

'But dish liquid won't kill surface germs like surface spray?' one woman asked.

However the cleaner assures her it 'absolutely' will. 'After all it is designed to clean dishes and kill bacteria,' she wrote.

It's clear the professional cleaners hacks work to leave glass and mirrors sparkling, pictured is the finished product of a powder room she cleaned 

What are a professional cleaners favourite Woolies cleaning supplies?

1. Morning Fresh Dishwashing liquid - great as a surface cleaner and for glass and windows

2. Oven power oven cleaning kit - reduces the amount of scrubbing needed and is great for those low on time

3. Selleys sugar soap and wipes - great for cleaning and removing marks from walls

4. Earth Choice wooden floor cleaner - smell's great and leaves hard floors shiny

5. Bar Keepers Friend - removes soap scum and built up calcium and cleans stove tops

