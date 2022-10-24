Read full article on original website
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
A full mile of fear: Terror Trail donates 100% of proceeds to local groups, nonprofits
SUMTER, S.C. — The Terror Trail at 2nd Mill Pond in Sumter donates 100% of its proceeds to local nonprofits and groups. "It’s just naturally that dark and creepy in there," trail coordinator Brian Davis said. "The Terror Trail started as really just 300 yards long and had eight scares on it the first year. We are now over a mile long and over 25 scares."
Urban farm looks to feed food insecure communities in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new urban farm near The Vista is looking to provide fresh produce to 35 food-insecure communities in Columbia. According to the USDA, in 2021, 18.5 percent of households in South Carolina experienced low to very low food security. This means had little to no access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake
CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat
Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
Sumter County Museum offers free field trips to 1800s homestead
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter children traveled back to the 1800s today at the Sumter County Museum. There is a homestead where children can see what a family would have lived in during the 1800s. "Any kid can can read a book about history, but being able to come out...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
A park opens in Calhoun County and many excited for a place for kids to play
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Heyward Park is now open in Calhoun County. Carolina Eastman was the original owner, and it is now owned by the Heyward Community Development Alliance at Heyward AME Church. “Others wanted to do other things but my appeal to Carolina Eastman was you built it...
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
Design, engineering of Lower Saluda Greenway Extension underway
IRMO, S.C. — A Columbia-area project more than 40 years in the making is now getting closer to reality. Not what if anymore, but when. That's the change in conversation about the Lower Saluda Greenway Extension, running from Lake Murray all the way to the Riverbanks Zoo. This $24M...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
State Fair provides fall fun for all
Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
Early Christmas preparations underway in the City of Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The holiday season is already on the horizon in the City of Orangeburg. Utility crews are at work this week installing Christmas displays at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. Bamberg residents Tina and Rich Latronica visit the gardens every week. “Pretty much check it all out,...
Church donates more than $100K to Richland Two for school meals and homeless students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Richland School District Two, there are about 700 children who do not know when they will see their next meal, according to District Two social worker, Abby Cobb. Local churches like Brookland Baptist Church Northeast, are stepping up to try to make sure no student...
