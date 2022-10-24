ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Urban farm looks to feed food insecure communities in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new urban farm near The Vista is looking to provide fresh produce to 35 food-insecure communities in Columbia. According to the USDA, in 2021, 18.5 percent of households in South Carolina experienced low to very low food security. This means had little to no access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Well sweet potato pie! Lexington Two students can bake

CAYCE, S.C. — The true farm to table test. Students at Lexington Two's Busbee Creative Arts Academy grew their own crop to sample in a contest Friday. All 20 classrooms were a part of the effort making tasty treats from the sweet potato garden they maintain outside the school.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat

Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
thetigercu.com

State Fair provides fall fun for all

Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
COLUMBIA, SC
