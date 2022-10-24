ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side

A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man stabbed at rooming house on Schwartz Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's southwest side early Monday morning. Police say just before 1 o'clock, a 35-year-old-man was stabbed at least once in the upper body at a rooming house near Schwartz and Shelter Streets. The victim was taken to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired into house on Marlow Street after large fight nearby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Marlow Street, near Jay Street, on Sunday afternoon for a report of a large fight among a mix of teenagers and adults. The fight was over when police arrived, and the main group of aggressors were gone. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing CNY man last seen in Wayne County

Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is joining the DeWitt Police Department in the search for a missing man from the Syracuse area. David Benz, 68, was reported missing after he presumably left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work Thursday. Police said...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY

