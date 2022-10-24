The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight contest as the Washington Commanders defeated them 23-21. It was another atrocious performance for Green Bay’s offense, which is led by future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The offense only reached the endzone twice, as the Packers’ defense contributed six points with a De’Vondre Campbell pick-six. This was a game that Green Bay needed to end, but they were unable to get it done, continuing their spell.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO