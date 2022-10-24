Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Pete Carroll offers update on DK Metcalf's knee injury
Seahawks fans got a scare yesterday when wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field. Soon after, he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. After the game, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Metcalf’s injury. He says the X-rays were negative but Metcalf will get an MRI.
Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
Seahawks Cut 2 Players From Practice Squad
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf's knee were negative. He...
Brian Allen's return could lift beleaguered Rams' O-line
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after missing the last five games because of knee surgery
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He
