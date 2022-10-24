ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival

SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following left knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf will have an MRI on his left knee after being injured during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks' 37-23 victory that initial X-rays on Metcalf's knee were negative. He...
