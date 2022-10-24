Read full article on original website
Janis Graskewicz
3d ago
Crist dumped his party once and was a terrible governor, more worried about his pocket than Floridians. DeSantis is clearly a better person and care about Florida
puttiboy701
3d ago
no contest. DeSantis clear victor next to a Socialist/Marxist. The keft is a cancer of the US.
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago
There Is No Pitting...Crist Was A Failure For FL Then -- & More So Now!
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board on Florida Governor's race: Forward with Charlie Crist
Political debates seldom settle matters of logic, as they pretend. The televised spectacles unfold more like coliseum sport, with some of us rooting for the incumbent lion and some, the gladiator. Monday's confrontation between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former governor and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist was no different. So much...
WSVN-TV
Candidates running for Florida’s District 27 talk about their political views
(WSVN) - As the Nov. 8 General Election approaches, one race Florida voters should know about is between two politicians who are fighting for a seat in one of Florida’s congressional districts. First-time congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar hopes to hang onto her seat for Florida’s 27th district. While State...
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
Florida turns from purple to red, as more and more republicans register to vote
Experts say Florida is no longer a battleground state as more registered Republican voters move to the state.
Florida election officials grapple with misinformation ahead of elections
TALLAHASSEE - First came a contagion of disbelief in election results. Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes. Now, fears of being arrested for voting. Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state's August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election. The challenges have come amid supervisors' years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren't rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted --- and continue to maintain --- that Democrat Joe Biden's...
Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting
TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
aclufl.org
Why Ron DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Bust Is Already Falling Apart in Court
This op-ed first appeared in Slate. Body cam footage released last week by The Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald depicts arrests made by local police in August of Florida residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election while allegedly ineligible. The arrests were made on orders from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Office of Election Crimes and Security—also known as his election police.
wqcs.org
FAU Poll Shows DeSantis With an 11-Point Lead
DeSantis takes the stage with an 11 percentage point lead over Crist, and strong approval ratings based on his response to Hurricane Ian, according to a new statewide poll from Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The FAU Business and Economics Polling Initiative (BEPI) was released on Friday. It shows DeSantis leading...
iheart.com
Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate
Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
WSVN-TV
Political experts explain amendments on Florida ballots
(WSVN) - Florida voters this election season will have to face three potential amendments when it comes to the state’s constitution. Two of the revisions would involve property taxes. The third modification deals with the commission that oversees how amendments come to be on the ballot. Amendment 1, titled...
WPTV
What issues are most important to Florida voters during midterm elections?
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WPTV wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election. Early voting is already underway in many counties in...
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4 Million From Florida Disaster Fund Supports Teachers and Helps Floridians Rebuild
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with the Home Depot to support rebuilding efforts in the state. At San Carlos Park...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
westorlandonews.com
Florida Republican Assembly Alleges Duplicate Ballot Requests in Orange County, Statewide
The Florida Republican Assembly, which is duly chartered by the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, announced it discovered over 27,000 duplicate mail-in ballot requests to be mailed out statewide, including hundreds in Orange County. “This is a serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately,” the Republican group said.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.24.2022 — FL Republicans and Democrats Denounce Iran— DeSantis Announces Unemployment Numbers— Demings, Crist, Rubio, Eskamani—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Florida's Support for Israel and Condemnation of the Iranian Regime. As the Biden administration openly states that it condemns the actions of the Iranian regime against university students and other dissidents protesting the suppression occurring in that country, the protests in Iran have a deep tie to Florida.
wflx.com
What issues do Florida voters care about?
With the spotlight on Fort Pierce on Monday for the gubernatorial debate, WFLX wanted to know what issues voters consider a priority for them and what will influence who they vote for in the midterm election. Early voting is already underway in many counties in Florida for the Nov. 8...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
