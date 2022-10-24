ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Janis Graskewicz
3d ago

Crist dumped his party once and was a terrible governor, more worried about his pocket than Floridians. DeSantis is clearly a better person and care about Florida

puttiboy701
3d ago

no contest. DeSantis clear victor next to a Socialist/Marxist. The keft is a cancer of the US.

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago

There Is No Pitting...Crist Was A Failure For FL Then -- & More So Now!

