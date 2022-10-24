Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Wave 3
Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
Wave 3
WAVE, Norton Children’s Hospital partner for Home & BMW Raffle, raising $113,700 for children’s behavioral health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Sell-a-Thon on WAVE raised a remarkable $113,700 for children’s behavioral health!. Donations will help Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Wave 3
Workers, visitors stress over safety after 4th Street Live! throat slashing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers and visitors of 4th Street Live! discussed safety Tuesday afternoon, hours after a man was arrested and accused of cutting two men’s throats early Tuesday morning. Sean Coats, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Wave 3
New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new round of COVID variants produces a familiar pattern for cold and flu season. Health officials are tracking the spread of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 strains of the virus. They are mutations of the previously dominant strain labeled BA.5. “At this point, it is spiking...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
Wave 3
Louisville service organizations work together to prevent violence among youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple youth-focused organizations met on Tuesday to discuss and share resources for the city’s expanding youth violence prevention and community engagement efforts. The meeting took place in part of the inaugural “Connections” event sponsored by YES! Youth Engagement Services. YES! has been a...
Wave 3
First responders show ways to assist someone suffering cardiac arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With October as Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month, local first responders want everyone to be ready to help. Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS discussed what people can do to recognize signs someone is suffering from cardiac arrest and possibly save a life. If someone is believed to...
'I thought we lost him': Good Samaritans keep downtown Louisville stabbing victim alive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, people were leaving bars and restaurants on Fourth street when it happened. A man, holding his bleeding neck, approached a group of people and asked for help. The group was made up of out-of-towners in Louisville for the American Association...
Wave 3
Child found dead in suitcase identified, mother at large, 2nd woman arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a Southern Indiana field. Now they have one person in custody in his death and are searching for a second - the child’s mother. Sgt. Carey Huls, public information...
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
Wave 3
Greg Puccetti interview
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
Wave 3
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
wdrb.com
LMAS keeps 'no-kill' status with help of community, but says overcrowding still an issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville Metro Animal Services said Tuesday that the community has stepped up to help in the days since announcing its no-kill status was at risk. Thirty-three dogs have been adopted since last Thursday. Ten other pets have been reclaimed and nine other dogs were...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates
A door closing access to the judge's bench is missing in courtroom 203. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision...
Comments / 0