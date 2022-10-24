ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville organizations push to prevent childhood lead poisoning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several city organizations are urging residents, healthcare providers and property owners to help prevent childhood lead poisoning. According to the release, this warning is a part of “National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.”. Health officials say that lead can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE, Norton Children’s Hospital partner for Home & BMW Raffle, raising $113,700 for children’s behavioral health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Sell-a-Thon on WAVE raised a remarkable $113,700 for children’s behavioral health!. Donations will help Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new round of COVID variants produces a familiar pattern for cold and flu season. Health officials are tracking the spread of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 strains of the virus. They are mutations of the previously dominant strain labeled BA.5. “At this point, it is spiking...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

First responders show ways to assist someone suffering cardiac arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With October as Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month, local first responders want everyone to be ready to help. Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS discussed what people can do to recognize signs someone is suffering from cardiac arrest and possibly save a life. If someone is believed to...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Greg Puccetti interview

Greg Puccetti interview

Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates

Decision 2022: Meet the Louisville Metro District 25 candidates

A door closing access to the judge's bench is missing in courtroom 203. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. "We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier," Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. "So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it."
LOUISVILLE, KY

