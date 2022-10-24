Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen by $110 billion in less than a year, but he's still the world's richest person
Elon Musk has lost more than $110 billion on paper in less than a year. His net wealth has shrunk because of the slump in Tesla's share price amid the Twitter takeover. Despite the decline he remains richer than Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Elon Musk has had...
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Elon Musk says he is 'obviously overpaying' in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he's "obviously overpaying" with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The tech mogul added that he's "excited" about the takeover and that the site has "incredible potential." Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $209 billion. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, the...
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
Elon Musk says we’re already in a recession that could last until spring 2024, and only the strong will survive
Periodic downturns helps to cleanse the economy of companies that do not deserve to live on, according to the Tesla CEO.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Cybertruck Moves In The Right Direction As Machinery Needed To Produce It Is On Way To Tesla
Tesla Inc TSLA is now using gigantic gigapress machines to produce its most popular car, the Model Y. This process has many benefits including reduced weight, fewer parts and lower production cost. Tesla also plans to use this technique in a bigger way to produce the highly anticipated Cybertruck. As...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Working On a Car "Half the Cost" of a Model 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that the company is planning a new, smaller model to slot in below the Model 3 and Model Y. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, the bombastic executive set high hopes for the new nameplate. "It will, I think, certainly exceed the production of...
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2.3M In Tesla Stock As Elon Musk Company's Shares Fall Further
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management Tesla Inc TSLA shares — valued at over $2.28 million based on Monday’s closing price through the company’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ. Tesla is the top holding of the fund with a weight of 9.94% valued at over $89...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
