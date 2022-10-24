ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life

At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach

In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice

With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where Bears Hold the Edge Against Cowboys

Going up against America's Team is likely to be a much tougher assignment for the Bears than was going on national TV and embarrassing the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in history. The Dallas Cowboys have amassed a solid lineup across the board with few obvious weaknesses and...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs

FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sam Ehlinger’s Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a spark. They've retooled their offensive line for several weeks, trying to find the right combination of players, and now, they've made a change at arguably the most critical position in sports: quarterback. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is coming off his most productive game of the season. Amid the Houston Texans' Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dorsett caught a pair of balls for 45 yards, while the latter resulted in a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies’ Run to World Series

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
MIAMI, FL

