Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? ‘Not Seeing It!’ Says Buffalo Insider
By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Garo Yepremian’s Comedic, Tragic Career and Triumphant Life
At first blush, anyway, it looked like some sort of social science experiment playing out in real time. If you were being pursued by a man nearly twice your weight and considerably taller, with designs of driving you into the ground like a smoker snubbing out a cigarette, would it be an exercise in fight? Or in flight? For Garo Yepremian, the answer was a frantic combination of both.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Activate L.J. Collier, Designate Tre Brown & Travis Homer to Return to Practice
With the deadline to make a decision on his status looming on Tuesday, the Seahawks officially activated veteran defensive tackle L.J. Collier from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The team will also welcome running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown back to practice from injured reserve and the PUP list respectively, opening their three-week practice window to be activated to the roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where Bears Hold the Edge Against Cowboys
Going up against America's Team is likely to be a much tougher assignment for the Bears than was going on national TV and embarrassing the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in history. The Dallas Cowboys have amassed a solid lineup across the board with few obvious weaknesses and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Scariest Thing of My Life’: Saivion Smith Details Injury Against Patriots
Detroit Lions defensive back Savion Smith was all smiles when he spoke to the media in the locker room on Wednesday. Against the New England Patriots, his first NFL start for the Lions, Smith laid motionless on the football field after attempting to jam Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. After...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sam Ehlinger’s Favorite Weapons Currently On Roster
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a spark. They've retooled their offensive line for several weeks, trying to find the right combination of players, and now, they've made a change at arguably the most critical position in sports: quarterback. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that they were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is coming off his most productive game of the season. Amid the Houston Texans' Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dorsett caught a pair of balls for 45 yards, while the latter resulted in a 25-yard touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Sirianni Invested in Phillies’ Run to World Series
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni loves football, no matter whether it’s the pro game, college, or high school, so you know something big was happening on Saturday night when he didn’t watch a single snap of the sport he loves. Instead, the Eagles coach was tuned in to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears ‘Black Cobra’ Blockbuster
FRISCO - There is good Dallas Cowboys news as it relates to the Wednesday trade of old friend Robert Quinn. The good news? As Dallas plays the Chicago Bears this weekend, they will not have to face the terrific pass-rusher ... as the Bears have just dealt him away. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity
It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak with their 16-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that victory closed the gap between their national believers and national skeptics. After having a range of 8 to 23 in the 10 national power rankings we survey, that gap closed to 7 to...
Comments / 0