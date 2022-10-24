ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula defeated No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-3 in 70 minutes to win her first WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron on Sunday.

Pegula will rise to No. 3 in the WTA rankings on Monday after the dominant win, her first singles title since August 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The American won 19 of her 24 first-service points (79.2 percent) and 12 of her 22 second-service points (54.5 percent). She saved two of three break points while breaking Sakkari’s serve five times in eight chances.

Earlier in the day, Sakkari finished off a 7-5, 6-4 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals to advance to face Pegula. Sakkari and Bouzkova began the match Saturday before it was suspended due to rain.

–Field Level Media

