NOLA.com
Woman punched, pulled from vehicle during carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police say
A 36-year-old woman was punched twice and pulled from her vehicle during a carjacking in Algiers, New Orleans police said Wednesday. The crime was reported to authorities around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard (map). An unidentified man opened the driver's door of the woman's car,...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a man caught on video stealing a woman’s car in the Behrman neighborhood of the West Bank. Police say a 36-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, punched, and carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 25.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
Suspect shoots 9-year-old during attempted Marrero car burglary, deputies say
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Avenue L. around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex at edge of Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man died Sunday after being shot at an apartment complex at the edge of the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. His name has not been released. The shooting was reported to authorities at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane (map). The man...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man reported missing after taking ride share
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing after taking a ride-share over the weekend. According to police, Matthew McGinley, 57, was last seen on Sunday when he entered a ride-share service vehicle in the 1000 block of Broadway Street. McGinley was...
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
NOLA.com
After man killed while responding to friend's call for help, defendant sentenced to 50 years
A Kenner man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he admitted killing his girlfriend's male friend who had come to check on her after the couple had a heated argument, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Keith Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, obstruction of justice and being...
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
Juvenile shot in Marrero as witnesses chased away armed burglary suspect JPSO says
MARRERO, La. — A juvenile was shot in Marrero as witnesses chased a burglary suspect attempting to steal from vehicles in the area. It happened in the 400 block of Avenue L in Marrero at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto, an unidentified...
NOLA.com
Man apprehended after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Pontchartrain Park is booked with domestic abuse
A man who was arrested Monday after a nearly 9-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Pontchartrain Park has been booked into jail. Andre Cassimere, 39, threatened to harm himself after he locked himself in a house with a gun and his 9-month-old baby. He faces counts of domestic abuse...
WDSU
New Orleans men wrongfully convicted of crime committed by NOPD cop now celebrating their freedom
NEW ORLEANS — Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man surrenders after barricading himself inside home with his child
NEW ORLEANS — The man that barricaded himself and his infant child inside a home near Pontchartrain Park has surrendered to authorities after 16 hours of negotiations, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the suspect surrendered around 11:36 a.m. in the 5400 block of Seminary Place....
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
Brazen carjacking in Algiers
A woman behind the wheel of her Honda CRV was car jacked just before nine am in Algiers, Tuesday morning. The crime took place on Vespasian Boulevard near the intersection with Caladium Lane.
