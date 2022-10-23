Read full article on original website
2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Grades for Eagles, Panthers, 49ers, More
The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.
Saints’ Dennis Allen to Start Dalton at QB Over Healthy Winston
Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Raiders on Sunday. The decision didn’t come as a huge surprise, because Dalton has started the past four games while Jameis Winston continues to recover from four fractures in his back and an ankle injury.
Ravens-Buccaneers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 8 Player Props to Target
Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping for a repeat of last week’s high-scoring affair between Cardinals and Saints (76 points) on Thursday Night Football when the Buccaneers host the Ravens in Week 8. Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris...
Falcons, Panthers meet attempting to climb NFC South standings
Perhaps because they're in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are right in the thick of a divisional title race. The Panthers, despite their snags, have the right formula against divisional opponents and they'll try to capture another victory when they take on the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the...
Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Report: Mac Jones to Start vs. Jets Amid QB Controversy
Mac Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday after being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe on Monday night, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Jones has taken roughly 90% of the first-team snaps this week in practice, according to Yates. Jones returned from a high ankle sprain on...
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
Bears’ Roquan Smith Breaks Down Upon News of Robert Quinn Trade
The Bears reportedly traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, giving Philadelphia a much-needed talent on the defensive line ahead of the push for the postseason. On the other hand, Chicago will lose a valued veteran and leader, a fact...
Report: Eagles Trade for Bears All-Pro DE Robert Quinn
View the original article to see embedded media. The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team this season, but Philadelphia doesn’t appear to be getting complacent. To wit, the Eagles acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago receives a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Quinn, according to Schefter.
Week 8 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
The tight end position has been a small dartboard for multiple fantasy teams this year. Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews are the only trusted assets at this point of the year. However, despite the lack of inventory, there will be pockets of help from potential high-scoring matchups or a young player emerging in the right offense. Here’s a look at the tight ends with injury questions heading into this week:
Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Report: Giants’ Nick Gates Activated After Gruesome Leg Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year of action due to a gruesome leg injury, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is being added to the team’s active roster Wednesday, per Giants Country. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. During...
Kurt Warner on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady: ‘They’re Exhausted’
View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made of Tom Brady’s and Aaron Rodgers’s play so far this year. The two future Hall of Famers nearly called it a career this past offseason and are now in the midst of difficult starts to both of their seasons. And if you ask Kurt Warner, they just don’t look happy out there.
