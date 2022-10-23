View the original article to see embedded media. Longtime Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is not done just yet. The 41-year-old will return for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This past season, both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols went on their farewell tour...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO