Topeka apartment complex fire

A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30pm at the Pines Apartments located near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and AMR were called to the scene as residents were evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and the investigation into the start of the fire is still active.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.