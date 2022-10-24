ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NESN

Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Trevor Lawrence gets brutally honest about Jaguars struggles

The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a relatively strong start to the 2022-23 NFL season, winning two of their first three games behind stellar performances from star quarterback Trevor Lawerence. But since then, it’s been all downhill as the team has lost four straight games and has just a 2-5 record.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another look in the NFL. The Dolphins brought Butler in for a workout today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Patriots put Butler on injured reserve during the preseason, which usually means a player won’t play at all that year, but they later released him with an injury settlement, meaning he’s free to sign elsewhere.
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets HC Steve Nash gets ejected for first time

Since being hired ahead of the 2020-21 season, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash coached 157 games without being ejected. That all changed during Wednesday night's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Late in the third quarter, Nash complained to officials about the lack of a foul call against Bucks' star...
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world cheers Tua Tagovailoa’s return to action

Everyone seemed to be a Tua Tagovailoa fan Sunday night. The Miami Dolphins quarterback, playing for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 4, passed for 180 yards and a touchdown in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was quite a contrast from the last time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy