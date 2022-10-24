Read full article on original website
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Philadelphia Phillies National League championship shirts, hats: Where to buy gear for the 2022 World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009. They knocked off the Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series, capped by Bryce Harper’s go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Game 5, to advance to the Fall Classic. Phillies...
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
Who Is the Phillies' Game 1 Starter for the World Series?
With four off days before the World Series begins, manager Rob Thomson will have his pick between the Phillies' two aces for the Game 1 start.
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
Phillies players have given Bryce Harper the nickname 'The Showman'
Bryce Harper has been a monster for the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, and his teammates apparently have given him a fitting nickname. The Phillies outfielder slugged a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to put his team in front 4-3, which was the final score in their series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres.
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup is guaranteed to snap a streak closely tied to each team
It's crazy to think that if it wasn't for the MLB lockout, the memory of these two teams playing each other would be distant - six months distant.
'Team of destiny' | 1980 NLCS between Astros, Phillies ended in heartbreak for Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a rematch, of sorts, of one of Major League Baseball's most exciting playoff matchups ever. The teams faced each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series which ended in heartbreak for Houston. The NLCS...
