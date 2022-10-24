Read full article on original website
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
Times News
Ghouls and goblins parade in Tamaqua
The rain held off and the streets filled with the colorful and unusual for the 56th Annual Tamaqua Halloween Parade held Tuesday evening and sponsored by the Tamaqua Lions Club. The four-division, two-hour spectacle featured a variety of individual spooks, along with floats, music, youth groups, businesses and organizations. “I...
Hygiene product drive taking place in Bradford County
WYALUSING, Pa. — Liz Terwilliger and volunteers in Bradford County want to make sure their local communities have access to hygiene products. She, along with many businesses, are hosting a drive throughout the month of October to gather supplies. "We were talking about things that people needed. There is...
Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
Howl-o-ween Pet Parade held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween has gone to the dogs at an event in Scranton. Pawsitivity for the Animals hosted its 4th Annual Howl-o-ween Pet Parade at McDade Park in Scranton. It was a great day to show off your furry friends and their Halloween costumes. More than 80 dogs...
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
Fall leaves clogging storm drains
SCRANTON, Pa. — Right now, Pennsylvania is in peak fall foliage. But that means the leaves are falling everywhere and in some unwanted places. Going down North Washington Avenue in Scranton, you will see the fall themed-sidewalks filled with colorful trees — and storm drains congested with dead leaves.
Book chronicling pandemic features local businesses
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Cusumano restaurant in Old Forge is a place author Gary Rivlin spent a lot of time in when the pandemic began. He came to the area, fleeing New York City to get to an area where he felt safe. He decided to put pen to...
Bucknell chemistry club hosting Halloween show
LEWISBURG, Pa. — These are the kinds of chemistry experiments that got April Hurlock interested in the field as a kid — liquid nitrogen causing candy to explode out of a pumpkin or getting a flame to glow bright green and red. Now, as a senior at Bucknell University and president of the chemistry club, she gets to show other kids how it all works.
Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
'Jeremy's Journey' cautions students about overdose dangers
BERWICK, Pa. — Inside the Berwick Area Middle School gymnasium, 300 pairs of shoes were displayed, representing the 300 people who lose their lives daily from drug overdoses. "I think it really opens people's eyes that this is real, and this is happening," Camila Amya said. The Berwick Teen...
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Pittston Housing Authority apartment outage leaves residents in the dark
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were without power. The outage lasted four days in a Luzerne County low-income apartment complex. Utility crews are continuing to work and residents here at the apollo apartments are frustrated with how this outage was handled. Many of them are disabled or in need of power for […]
Student allegedly brings gun to school, bus
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the East Stroudsburg Area School District (ESASD) released a statement regarding a student bringing a gun on a school bus/school property. According to Rebecca Lopez, Administrative Assistant to the Director of Communications & Operations, a Lehman Intermediate School student brought a gun onto a school bus Tuesday […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Tenant jumps from third floor during Williamsport fire
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire on Sunday sent one person to the hospital after they jumped out of a window to escape the flames. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, crews were called to the 2200 block of West 4th Street around 1:40 a.m. for a reported structure fire with […]
