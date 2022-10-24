ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms

Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women.For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline.Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose turned out in droves in special elections earlier this summer in New York and Alaska, bringing unexpected victories for Democratic candidates. A referendum on a constitutional amendment in Kansas, which would have set the stage for an abortion ban in the state, lost by double-digits. Even in the face of punishing inflation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms

Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style "army" of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence. The mobilization has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest test of the US democratic system since Trump's debunked assertion that the last election was stolen from him.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County using Apple AirTags and more to increase election trust

SACRAMENTO — Vote-by-mail is underway as the November election inches closer, and it is not only issues and candidates on voters' minds.Election integrity is center stage following the 2020s presidential election.Out of the more than 800,000 vote-by-mail ballots Sacramento County sent to registered voters, it says about 60,000 came back so far.Many voters told CBS13 they trust the system despite claims of an unfair presidential election in 2020."Well, so far, they haven't proven a damn thing," said Phillip D. Bangs of Citrus Heights.  It was legitimate, James Wycoff, a Folsom voter. "It's been proven by numerous, numerous investigations from both...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Daily Montanan

House Bill 702 trial wraps up, pits public health against state’s police power

House Bill 702 was democracy in action — the will of the people exercised through their representatives to prevent workplace discrimination based on vaccination status. So said Deputy Solicitor General Brent Mead on behalf of defendants, which included the Gianforte administration and Attorney General Austin Knudsen, in a trial that wrapped up Wednesday. And Mead […] The post House Bill 702 trial wraps up, pits public health against state’s police power appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

